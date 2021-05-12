Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur expresses gratitude to the nursing staffs on International Nurse Day

Shimla: Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has expressed gratitude to the nursing staff working in various health institutions of the state on the occasion of International Nurses Day.



Jai Ram Thakur said that the medical is the most pious profession which provides better opportunity to serve the suffering mankind. Nurses play equally important role in providing better health services to the people.



He said that during this pandemic the professionals associated with medical profession has to cater the medical needs of common people alongwith taking care of themselves. The nurses and all people associated with this profession were at the forefront in fighting covid-19. Their sense of duty and commitment towards a healthy society is exemplary.





