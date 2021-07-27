Himachal CM virtually inaugurates and lays foundation stones of developmental projects of Ka

Shimla: The 27th July, 2021 would go down as a momentous day in the annals of Kaza area of Lahaul Spiti district, when Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated and laid foundation stones of 19 developmental projects worth about Rs 146 crore for people of Spiti valley in Lahaul-Spiti district, virtually from Shimla as he could not visit Kaza personally due to inclement weather.



Chief Minister inaugurated developmental projects of Rs. 14.52 crore which include Rs. 48 lakh Helipad at Hull, Rs.74 lakh Museum-cum -Library at Tabo, Rs. 80 lakh Community Hall at Kibber, Rs. 1.86 crore Museum-cum-Library at Kee, Rs. 1.82 crore augmentation of LWSS Kaza and Rs. 8.82 crore Minor Irrigation Scheme Kaza from Shilla Nallah in Gram Panchayat Kaza.



Jai Ram Thakur laid foundation stones of projects worth Rs. 131.21 crore including Rs. 34.57 crore Ice Hockey Rink at Kaza, Rs. 12.18 crore additional building of Community Health Centre at Kaza, Rs. 2.60 crore 60 meter span Steel Truss bridge over Shilla Nalla at Shilla, Rs. 8.69 crore High Altitude Training Centre at Kaza, Rs. 3.23 crore 75 meter span motorable Steel Truss Bridge between Tailing and Mud over Pin River at Mud and Rs. 2.28 crore Circuit House at Tabo. He also performed bhumi poojan ceremonies of Rs. 1.54 crore office building of Krishi Vigyan Kendra Tabo, Rs. 21.17 crore upgradation of Kaza Komic road and Rs. 37.44 crore Mud-Bhawa road in Spiti valley.



Chief Minister also laid foundation stones of Rs. 1.47 crore flow irrigation scheme Khagas Nallah to village Lari in GP Tabo, Rs.1.97 crore Lift Irrigation Scheme Tangti Yogma in GP Kungri, Rs. 57 lakh LWSS to CV Shego in GP Demul and Rs. 4.50 crore Model Career Centre at Kaza.



While addressing the people virtually from Shimla, Chief Minister announced enhancement of tribal allowance from Rs. 450 to Rs. 650 and winter allowance from Rs. 300 to Rs. 500 for the employees serving in the tribal areas. He also announced opening of Health Sub Centre at Kemo, opening of Fire Sub Station at Kaza, upgradation of Community Health Centre Kaza to Civil Hospital.



Jai Ram Thakur said he was eager to personally be present with the people of Lahaul-Spiti district at Kaza and actually dedicate the developmental projects for the people of area. He said that all the developmental projects foundation stones of which were laid by him today would be completed within the stipulated time period, so that people of this tribal district could be benefitted from these projects. He said that the State Government was committed for development of tribal areas of the State and was also ensuring that adequate funds were made available for developmental projects in these areas. He said that the people of Spiti were hardworking and honest and despite hardships they have great faith in their religion and culture.



He said the State Government would evolve a mechanism for engaging local labour in tribal areas so that pace of development does not hamper. He said that matter regarding ‘Nautor’ right to tribal people would also be considered sympathetically.



Chief Minister said that during the last about three and a half years, despite the corona pandemic, the State Government ensured that the pace of developmental goes uninterrupted. He said the State Government virtually inaugurated and laid foundation stones of projects worth Rs 4000 crore in over 42 Vidhan Sabha areas of the State from Shimla. He said that this was done to ensure that the developmental activities continue to go on uninterruptedly. He urged the people to strictly follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour as the pandemic was not yet over. He said that every programme and policy of the present state Government was aimed at upliftment of every section of the society with special focus on the poor and downtrodden.



Jai Ram Thakur said that as many as 3.15 lakh households have been provided free gas connections under the Grihini Suvidha Yojna. He said that about 22 lakh population of the State were covered under Ayushman Bharat Yojna of the Centre Government and over 1.72 lakh people have been benefitted under the HIMCARE Yojna of the State Government. He said that Mukhya Mantri Swavlamban Yojna has also proved a boon to the youth of the State to start their own self-employment ventures. He said the State Government was getting full cooperation and support from the people of the State as the present State Government has won almost all the elections and by elections held in the State. He said that the Atal Tunnel Rohtang was dedicated to the Nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 3rd October, 2020. He said that this tunnel would go a long way in giving a big boost to the economy of the Lahaul-Spiti district.



Tribal Development Minister Dr Ram Lal Markanda also released Coffee Table Book ‘Spitian People, Culture and Vista’ at Kaza on behalf of the Chief Minister.



While welcoming the Chief Minister on the occasion, Tribal Development Minister Dr. Ram Lal Markanda, thanked the Chief Minister for dedicating developmental projects worth crores of rupees for people of the area. He also thanked the Chief Minister for enhancing the budget for tribal areas. He said that the very first decision of the State Government, was aimed at welfare of the old people so that they could lead a respectable life. He said that the age for availing the benefits of old age pension without income limit was reduced from 80 years to 70 years. He said that Chief Minister has always been considerate towards the developmental demands of the tribal areas. He thanked the Chief Minister for upgrading Kaza Community Health Centre into Civil Hospital and opening of Fire Sub Station at Kaza.



Co-Incharge State BJP Sanjay Tondon congratulated the people of Lahaul-Spiti district for achieving cent percent target of Covid-19 vaccination for 45 years and above age group. He said that Spiti area of the State has immense tourism potential and efforts must be made to give boost to tourism development in the area. He said that the Atal Tunnel has proved a boon to the people of Lahaul Spiti district and credit of this goes to the vision of late Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee and efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this commitment to complete this project.



TAC Member and District BJP President Rajinder Bodh also welcomed the Chief Minister and other dignitaries present on the occasion.



Member TAC and Vice Chairman Zila Praishad Lobjung Gyalsan, Deputy Commissioner Lahaul Spiti Neeraj Kumar, ADC Kaza Mohan Dutt Sharma and other senior officers were present on the occasion.







