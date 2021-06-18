Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur thanks PM for launching customized crash course programmes to up skill Covid warriors

Shimla:

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for launching a customized crash course programme for Covid-19 frontline workers via video conferencing from New Delhi on Friday to train about one lakh frontline workers in a span of two-three months. The training programme would be conducted in 111 training centres spread over 26 states of the country including Himachal Pradesh.



Jai Ram Thakur said that the training would be imparted to Covid warriors in six customized job roles such as home care support, basic care support, advanced care support, emergency care support, sample collection support and medical equipment support. He said that the training would include fresh skilling as well as up-skilling of those who have some training in this type of work. He expressed hope that the training would give fresh energy to the health sector frontline force and would also provide job opportunities to the youth.



The Chief Minister said that frontline workers like doctors, nurses, para-medical staff, health professionals like ASHA workers, Anganwadi and health workers were playing an important role in treatment of the patients besides making world’s largest vaccination campaign of India a success. He expressed hope that front care workers of the State would be immensely benefitted by this special training programme. He said that this would also help in ensuring better treatment to the patients.





