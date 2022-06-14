Hike in GST revenue is necessary for rapid progress of state – MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that it is necessary to increase the GST revenue in order to make the state progress rapidly. For this, the High Power Committee constituted for the increase in GST revenue has worked with great enthusiasm and it made useful recommendations after carrying out a systematic study. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that efforts would be made to increase the number of taxpayers. The habit of paying taxes would be inculcated in the taxpayers. The recommendations of the committee are practical and will be implemented expeditiously. He asked to prepare a roadmap to implement some of the suggestions within three months. He said that taxpayers need to be made aware about paying taxes. An awareness campaign should be conducted for this. A feeling of paying taxes should be developed in the taxpayers.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was releasing the report of High Power Committee regarding increase in GST revenue through VC at his residence today. A committee was constituted to increase the GST revenue to take the state forward at a faster pace. Finance and Commercial Taxes Minister Shri Jagdish Deora, Secretary to Chief Minister Shri M. Selvandram and concerned officers were present. Chief Secretary Shri Iqbal Singh Bains, members of the High Power Committee virtually joined from Mantralaya.

In the video conferencing, information about the recommendations of the High Power Committee constituted for the increase in GST revenue was given. It was told that with the recommendations of the committee, the taxpayers will get ease and convenience in filing the tax. Recommendations have been made after comparative study of other states. In line with the better performing states at the national level, it has been recommended to increase the GST revenue of the state, add new taxpayers to increase the tax base and increase the tax base by using more and more databases.

The recommendations focus on the service sector. Tax collection has been recommended from the existing taxpayers as per their correct tax liability. The committee has recommended for analysis of the turnover of selected taxpayers. Recommendations regarding WhatsApp based Virtual Tax Assistant for queries related to registration, return filing, e-way bill, tax payment etc. for effective communication with taxpayers and trying to raise awareness among taxpayers have been made. Suggestions include coordination with CGST and other structures for efficient tax administration, monitoring of top taxpayers and recommendations for human resource management.