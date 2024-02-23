High-Level Meeting Held to Review Administrative Preparations for Hon’ble President’s Visit to Odisha

Bhubaneswar: On the occasion of the visit of the Hon’ble President of India Mrs Draupadi Murmu to Odisha (in Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Berhampur, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Sambalpur) between February 28th and March 2nd this year, a high-level review meeting for administrative preparations was held at Lok Seva Bhawan Conference under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Mr Pradeep Kumar Jena. Among the major programs of the Honorable President, there is a program to lay the foundation stone and launch some projects in Rairangpur on February 28. On the morning of the 29th Ma’am will visit Keechkeswari Temple, Keonjhar will inaugurate a national conference on the tribes of Keonjhar at Dharanidhar University. On the same day, she will travel to Bhubaneswar and attend the 53rd convocation of the University of Utah. She will attend the 25th convocation of Berhampur University on March 1. Hon’ble President is scheduled to visit Sambalpur on March 2 and attend various programs. From the arrival of the Hon’ble President in Odisha to participating in various programs till her return to New Delhi, extensive security and other related preparations were discussed in the meeting by the state administration and the concerned district administration.