Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall Likely at Isolated Places in Several States

New Delhi: As per the weather bulletin of India Meteorological Department (IMD)heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls at isolated places very likely over Konkan and Goa before or by tomorrow morning.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Gujarat Region, Madhya Maharashtra, coastal Andhra Pradesh &Yanam, Telangana, coastal and south interior Karnataka, Kerala &Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry &Karaikal.

The bulletin also indicates heavy rainfall at isolated places over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, West Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Odisha, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Saurashtra& Kutch, Marathwada, Rayalaseema, North Interior Karnataka and Lakshadweep.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) is very likely at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Telangana and with lightning at isolated places over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan &Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Vidarbha, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal &Sikkim, Assam& Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Coastal Andhra Pradesh &Yanam, Rayalaseema and Tamilnadu, Puducherry &Karaikal.

The bulletin further informs that heat wave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets over West Rajasthan and squally Weather ( 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph) is very likely over west central and Southwest Arabian sea; Southeast, Eastcentral & Northeast Arabian Sea and along & off Gujarat-Maharashtra-Goa-Karnataka-Kerala coasts; Lakshadweep area, Westcentral& South Bay of Bengal along & off Tamil Nadu & south Andhra Pradesh coasts; Gulf of Mannar and Andaman Sea. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.