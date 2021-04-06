Heat Wave Conditions very likely in isolated pockets over Rajasthan, Vidarbha and interior Tamilnadu on 06th April

New Delhi: According to the National Weather Forecasting Centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD):

Current Temperature Status and Warning for next 24 hours

Heat Wave and Maximum Temperatures Observed Yesterday (from 0530 hours IST of 05th April to 0530 hours IST of 06th April)

Heat Wave observed:

Heat Wave Conditions observed in some pockets over Rajasthan and in isolated pockets over east Vidarbha.

Maximum Temperatures:

Maximum Temperatures more than 40.0°C were recorded in most pockets over West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Marathawada; in some pockets over Rajasthan, East Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Saurashtra & Kutch, East Madhya Pradesh and Madhya Maharashtra and in isolated pockets over Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat Region, Telangana, North Interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal.

Maximum Temperature Departures as on 05-04-2021: Maximum temperatures were markedly above normal (5.1°C or more) at many places over Uttarakhand and Arunachal Pradesh; appreciably above normal (3.1°C to 5.0°C) at most places over Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan; at many places over Punjab, and Assam & Meghalaya; at isolated places over Saurashtra & Kutch; above normal (1.6°C to 3.0°C) at most places over Madhya Pradesh, at many places over East Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Maharashtra; at a few places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Odisha, Gujarat Region, Coastal Karnataka and Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam. They were appreciably below normal (-3.1°C to -5.0°C) at a few places over Himachal Pradesh and below normal (-1.6°C to -3.0°C) at a few places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands and at isolated places over Telangana and near normal over rest parts of the country.

Yesterday, the highest maximum temperature of 43.5°C was reported at Brahma Puri (Vidarbha) over the country.

Heat Wave Warnings for Next 24 hours (From 0530 hours IST of 06th April to 0530 hours IST of 07th April):

Heat Wave Conditions very likely in isolated pockets over Rajasthan, Vidarbha and interior Tamilnadu.

(Please CLICK HERE for details in graphics)

Kindly download MAUSAM APP for location specific forecast & warning, MEGHDOOT APP for Agromet advisory and DAMINI APP for Lightning Warning & visit state MC/RMC websites for district wise warning.