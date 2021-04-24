HDFC Bank deploys Mobile ATMs across India

Mumbai: In view of rising Covid-19 cases and restrictions imposed in various parts of the country, HDFC Bank today announced the availability of Mobile Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) across India to assist customers during the lockdown. At restricted / sealed areas, the Mobile ATMs will eliminate the need for general public to move out of their locality to withdraw cash

During the lockdown last year, HDFC Bank successfully deployed mobile ATMs in over 50 cities and facilitated lakhs of customers in availing cash to meet their exigencies.

Customers can conduct over 15 types of transactions using the Mobile ATM, which will be operational at each location for a specific period. The Mobile ATM will cover 3-4 stops in a day.

All necessary precautions in terms of maintaining social distancing while queuing for the ATM and sanitization are being taken to ensure safety of staff and customers.

“We hope our mobile ATM will provide a great support for people who want to avail basic financial services without having to venture far from their neighbourhood,” said Mr. S Sampathkumar, Group Head – Liability Products, Third Party Products and Non-Resident Business at HDFC Bank. “During this difficult time, we want to do our part to help everyone #Stay Home and #Stay Safe as we stand together to curb the spread of COVID19. This service will also be of great help to all the healthcare workers, and other essential service providers who have been working tirelessly to combat the pandemic.”