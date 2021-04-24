Covaxin will cost Rs 600 per dose for state govts, Rs 1,200 for private hospitals: Bharat Biotech

New Delhi: Bharat Biotech announces price for Covaxin. It’s Rs 600 for states and Rs 1,200/dose for private hospitals.

COVAXIN, India’s indigenous COVID-19 vaccine by Bharat Biotech is developed in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) – National Institute of Virology (NIV).

The indigenous, inactivated vaccine is developed and manufactured in Bharat Biotech’s BSL-3 (Bio-Safety Level 3) high containment facility.

The vaccine is developed using Whole-Virion Inactivated Vero Cell derived platform technology. Inactivated vaccines do not replicate and are therefore unlikely to revert and cause pathological effects. They contain dead virus, incapable of infecting people but still able to instruct the immune system to mount a defensive reaction against an infection.