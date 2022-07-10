HARYANA: BABA MAKHAN SHAH LABANA AND BABA LAKHI SHAH VANJARA JAYANTI CELEBRATIONS WERE HELD IN A GRAND MANNER ON THE HOLY LAND OF KURUKSHETRA

New Delhi : Baba Makhan Shah Labana and Baba Lakhi Shah Vanjara Jayanti celebrations were held in a grand manner on the holy land of Kurukshetra. On this occasion, Haryana Chief Minister, Sh. Manohar Lal said that the State Government is making the Backward Classes Commission afresh. After its formation, this Commission will also take care of all the problems of the community. It will be ensured that the beneficiaries get the benefits of all the schemes through the Commission. Sh. Manohar Lal said that Lohgarh, the capital of Baba Banda Singh, will be developed and the inclusion of Baba Lakhi Shah Vanjara’s name will also be ensured. He said that some people of this community come under Scheduled Castes and some are in backward class, we have written to the central government forwarding the communities demands. The Chief Minister appealed that only those who are more vulnerable in the society should be included in Scheduled Castes. Sh. Manohar Lal announced that a community centre will be built in the name of Lakhi Shah Vanjara in the municipality of Kurukshetra. He directed to identify a place for Labana Bhawan. He directed the Deputy Commissioners that any square, community centre or educational institution in the districts where the people of the community live should be named after Baba Makhan Shah Labana and Baba Lakhi Shah Vanjara. The Chief Minister said that where the people of the community require land, the proposal will have to be passed at the local level. If such a proposal is received, they will act on it immediately.

Vanjara community is hardworking and sincere

Sh. Manohar Lal said that Vanjara community is very hardworking and sincere. As living in a different culture in the whole country, this society is maintaining its unique identity. The Chief Minister said that we have taken the initiative to uplift the last person standing in the queue. In order to bring the nomadic castes into the mainstream of the society, their families have been given Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP). Now they will get the benefit of all the schemes and services of the government through PPP. A survey of homeless nomadic families has been done in the state and we are making a plan to settle them. The youth of the nomadic castes are given extra 5 marks in the recruitment of jobs. I am happy that from the year 2018 to 2022, about 1,500 youth have got government jobs by utilizing this benefit. For the welfare of the nomadic castes, ‘Haryana State Commission for Safai Karamcharis’ has been constituted for the welfare of the nomadic castes and to protect the interests of the Safai Karamcharis.

Baba Makhan Shah Labana and Baba Lakhi Shah Vanjara have a deep connection with Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur

The Chief Minister, Sh. Manohar Lal said that even Sikh Gurus have sanctified this birthplace of Gita with their holy feet. Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji reached Kurukshetra in 1508 AD in his first ‘Udasi’ from Sirsa to Karah via Pehowa. Eight gurus came here from time to time. He added that on this holy land, today I bow to Baba Makhan Shah Labana and Baba Lakhi Shah Vanjara on their birth anniversary. The Chief Minister said that both Baba Makhan Shah Labana and Baba Lakhi Shah Vanjara had a close association with Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur. He said that Baba Makhan Shah Labana played an important role in the search for the Guru. While Baba Makhan Shah succeeded in finding Guru Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur in Bakala and when Aurangzeb beheaded Hind ki Chadar, Guru Tegh Bahadur at Chandni Chowk, Delhi, then Baba Lakhi Shah Vanjara succeeded in bringing Guru Sri Tegh Bahadur’s pious body safely and cremated it respectfully.

Great personalities do not belong to any religion and caste, but to everyone: Chief Minister

The Chief Minister said that great sages/personalities do not belong to any one religion and caste but belong to all. Their thoughts, ideals and personalities inspire everyone. The teachings of such great personalities are the heritage of the entire human society.

We all have the responsibility to preserve and save their legacy. That is why we are working to take the message of great saints to the people under the ‘Sant-Mahapurush Vichar Samman and Prasar Yojana’. Our aim is that the new generation should get inspiration and guidance from their life and works. Sh. Manohar Lal said that in order to realize the message of equality given by the great men, we have made many such schemes, which can raise the standard of living of the poorest of the poor. We are engaged in financially strengthening those families in the state who have remained backward due to some reason. We are committed to the social, educational and economic upliftment of all sections of the society.

Initiative to celebrate the anniversaries of great men at the state level

Sh. Manohar Lal said that the birth anniversary of saints and great men like Sant Kabir Das, Maharishi Valmiki, Maharishi Kashyap, Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar and Guru Ravidas is celebrated at the state level. Prime Minister, Sh. Narendra Modi decided to celebrate the 400th Prakash Parv of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur across the country under the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’. In this episode, a state level function was organized in Panipat on April 24, 2022. The Prime Minister has decided to observe December 26 every year as ‘Veer Bal Diwas’, the martyrdom day of the tenth Sri Guru Gobind Singh’s Sahibzadas Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh. Similarly, state level events were also organized in the state on the occasion of 550th Prakash Parv of Sri Guru Nanak Dev and 350th Parkash Parv of Sri Guru Gobind Singh. We have taken the initiative to celebrate the birth anniversary of the immortal freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose as ‘Parakram Diwas’.

On this occasion, Minister of State for Sports, Sardar Sandeep Singh, MP, Sh. Naib Singh Saini, MLA, Sh. Subhash Sudha, Sh. Harvinder Kalyan, Sh. Ramkumar Kashyap, Former Minister, Sh. Karan Dev Kamboj, State President of Vanjara Samaj, Sh. Kishori Lal, Vice President of Labana Samaj, Sh. Harjit Singh and many dignitaries of many communities were present.