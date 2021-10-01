Hardeep Singh Puri to felicitate Safai Mitras and frontline workers tomorrow

New Delhi : Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs & Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri will felicitate Safai Mitras and frontline workers tomorrow. Speaking to the media today, he said that on the occasion of Swachhta Divas, the birth anniversary of our greatest sanitation champion- Mahatama Gandhi, he will be personally present at 9 a.m at Central Park, Connaught Place, New Delhi to do the honours. He said that Safai Mitras and frontline workers have been working tirelessly to keep our neighbourhoods clean, especially during the Covid times. Calling upon all the citizens to join in paying tributes to our Swacchta warriors, the Minister said that this will be a small mark of appreciation by a grateful nation thanking those who keep our cities clean, healthy and beautiful.

Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) has written to all the Mayors/ Chairpersons of Urban Local Bodies ULBs) across the country to honour each and every sanitation worker in their city/town on October 2nd and 3rd, and post the photographs/ information of the same through the portal. Shri Puri said that the Nation owes this to our swachhkarmis. The Minister also said that Swachh Bharat Mission-2.0 has been formally launched by the Hon’ble Prime Minister today, and this is a golden opportunity for us to sustain the good work we embarked on 7 years back, and thereby to take India to the next level of cleanliness, so that by 2026, our dream of a “Garbage Free” India with clean air, clean water, and clean surface becomes a reality.