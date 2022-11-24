H.E. Dr Ali Bagheri Kani, Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran visitsto India

New Delhi : Foreign Office Consultations were held between India and Iran on 24 November 2022 in New Delhi. The Iranian delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs H.E. Dr. Ali Bagheri Kani. The India delegation was led by Foreign Secretary Shri Vinay Mohan Kwatra.

2. During the delegation level talks both sides discussed the entire gamut of bilateral relations including political, economic, cultural and consular engagement. The two sides reiterated their commitment to continue cooperation for development of the Shahid Behesti terminal of the Chabahar Port.

3. The two sides exchanged views on regional and international issues including Afghanistan . Deputy Foreign Minister Dr. Kani briefed the Foreign Secretary on issues related to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

4. During the visit, Deputy Foreign Minister Dr. Kani also called on the External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar.