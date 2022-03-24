Gwalior Airport to get new Terminal Building, ancillary Buildings, Car Parking for the cost of Rs.446.12 crore

New Delhi: Declaration of an airport as an International Airport depends upon the traffic potential and the demand from airlines for operation of international flights, bilateral Air Services Agreements, besides provision of Ground Lighting facilities, Instrument Landing System, adequate runway length, Immigration, Health and Animal & Plant Quarantine services etc.

In Madhya Pradesh, Indore Airport is a Custom airport having international operations while Bhopal airport is a Domestic airport with integrated infrastructure building to cater to international operations.

The major ongoing engineering infrastructure works in Madhya Pradesh are:

1. Bhopal Airport: Construction of ATC Tower cum Technical Block and other associated works, awarded in April 2021 with an approved cost of Rs.41.16 crore and projected date of completion in December, 2022.

2. Upgradation of Jabalpur Airport at an approved cost of Rs. 412.24 crore, which include the following works:

i. Construction of New Terminal Building: Awarded in June 2019 with projected date of completion in March 2023.

ii. Extension of Runway, Construction of New Apron, Taxi Track & Isolation Bay i/c Link Taxi, GSE Area, Perimeter Road & allied works: Awarded in March 2018 with a projected date of completion in July 2022.

Airports Authority of India (AAI) has taken up the work for “Expansion of Civil Enclave at Gwalior Airport” for an approved cost of Rs.446.12 crore. It includes construction of New Terminal Building of area 20,000 sqm to handle 1400 peak hour passengers, ancillary Buildings, Car Parking, City Side Development & other associated works at Gwalior Airport.

Tender has been called for following works:

i. Construction of Terminal Building, Ancillary Building, Car parking City side Development & other associated works at an estimated cost of Rs. 274.45 crore with projected date of completion by July, 2023.

ii. Construction of apron and link taxi including associated works for Parking of 09 Nos AB-321 type of aircraft at Gwalior Airport at an estimated cost of Rs. 38.51 crore with projected date of completion by June, 2023.

This information was given by the Minister of State in the Ministry Of Civil Aviation Gen. (Dr) V. K. Singh, (Retd) in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today.