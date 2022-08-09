Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer directs education department to constitute high level committee to probe irregularities in aided and private colleges

New Delhi : Higher Education Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer has directed that a high level committee be constituted to probe the allegations regarding the irregularities in Aided and private colleges. He was chairing meeting with Principal Secretary Jaspreet Talwar, DPI (Colleges) Rajiv Kumar Gupta and other officers to review the functioning of the department.

The Minister took the stock of the current position of the Centralized Admission Portal and instructed the officers to ensure that the all the government colleges and aided should be taken on board and no college should be left in this regard.

Meet Hayer told the officers that the curriculum of the various courses should be revised as per the needs of the current day environment, need of industry, modern day requirements and a meeting of the Vice Chancellors should be called and immediate steps should be taken to review the syllabus of various programmes.

The Minister also reviewed the various Budget Schemes for the development of the Government colleges of the state and asked the officials to implement these schemes for the welfare of the students and ensure money allocated for the various tasks should be judiciously used. The schemes emphasized on the Career guidance and counseling, Infrastructure development, Wi-Fi and internet facilities for the colleges, meritorious student’s scholarships, Development of Sports infrastructure, renovation of public libraries and creation of New infrastructure for the government colleges. He also reviewed the various issues relating to NCC.