Gujarat has achieved new heights of development in every sector in past two decades: PM Modi

Prime Minister and BJP leader Narendra Modi on Sunday said Gujarat has achieved new heights of development in every sector in the past two decades and each Gujarati has contributed to the development of the state.

Prime Minister kickstarted the political campaigning of the BJP for the coming assembly polls by addressing a public rally at Nana Pondha village in Kaprada constituency in Valsad. He said it is the fighting spirit of Gujarat that could help it overcome every challenge that came in the way of development.

Narendra Modi said there is a big transformation in the lives of tribal people and fishermen of the state in the past two decades under the BJP government. PM also congratulated the BJP government of the state for providing tapped water supply to all the households of rural Gujarat.

Praising the efforts taken by the government under the Wadi Yojana, Mr. Modi said that while it was once difficult to grow and buy millet-maize in tribal areas, Today, cashew is cultivated in tribal areas along with fruits like mango, guava and lemon.