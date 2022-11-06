TPSODL partners with SBI for payment of electricity bills

Berhampur : TP Southern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPSODL), has partnered with India’s largest bank, State Bank of India to facilitate Electricity bill payment for customers. All customers of TPSODL will now be able to conveniently pay their electricity bills at 1,652 existing collection points spread across 8 districts. Customers will get Payment receipts for bills paid at these collection points.

TPSODL has already partnered with various payment gateways such as PhonePe, Amazon Pay, Google Pay, Bharat Money, Jio Money, Paytm, Freecharge, Airtel Money, MobiKwik, PayU, Tata Neu and several other platforms like OCAC, EBIX Cash, Public Sector Banks, BHIM to ensure customers’ convenience and digital adoption. The customers paying through digital modes will also receive 3% digital rebate on their bill. They can also make direct payments through the company’s website.

“We have partnered with the nation’s largest bank as another step towards customer convenience. We are expanding the payment network to ensure quick services. We will continue our efforts in providing multiple channels as well as ensuring reliable and customer-friendly service” said Mr. Arvind Singh, Chief Executive Officer, TP Southern Odisha Distribution Ltd.