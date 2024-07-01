Guidelines for Steel Slag in Road Construction Released by Dr. V.K. Saraswat at International Conference

Member (Science) Niti Aayog, Dr. V.K. Saraswat in the First International Conference on Steel Slag Road jointly organized by CSIR-CRRI and PHDCCI at New-Delhi, released the Guidelines for Utilization and Processing of Steel Slag as Processed Steel Slag Aggregates in Road Construction. During this occasion, Dr. Saraswat emphasize the importance of sustainable development and the efficient utilization of industrial waste of steel industries i.e. Steel Slag, in infrastructure projects in the country. Dr. Saraswat informed that the adoption of these guidelines for construction and maintenance of road network using steel slag, is expected to bring numerous benefits, including cost saving, reduced environmental impact and improved road performance. He further said that CSIR-CRRI Steel Slag Road Technology is making significant contribution to realize the vision of Hon. Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi ji for “Waste to Wealth”. He further congratulated Dr. Manoranjan Parida Director CRRI and Shri Satish Pandey, Principal Scientist and inventor of steel slag road technology for their exemplary contributions for the development and implementation of this technology on pan India basis.

Shri Nagendra Nath Sinha, IAS, Secretary to Govt. of India, Ministry of Steel said that steel industries thrive on utilization of its best material. He said that we don’t want to discard anything, whether its scrap, slag or heat. With this spirit the Ministry of Steel sponsored a major R&D project to CSIR-Central Road Research Institute to facilitate large scale utilization of steel slag as substitute of natural aggregates in road construction. The guidelines developed by CRRI for steel slag utilization provide a comprehensive framework for the effective and safe use of different types of steel slag in various types of road construction works including detailed framework for proper handling and storage of steel slag to prevent environmental contamination. He further pointed out that around 1.8 billion tonne, natural aggregates are required every year in the country for construction and maintenance works, which we are keep on extracting year on year. Utilization of processed steel slag aggregates in construction and maintenance work as substitute of natural aggregates will preserve our eco-system from unsustainable quarrying and mining.

Dr. N. Kalaiselvi, Secretary, DSIR and DG, CSIR, while referring the steel slag road between Mumbai to Goa, NH 66 said that Steel Slag Road has become a common point for both the cities. The Waste to Wealth mission has significantly enhanced the CSIR visibility, outreach and popularity. She praised Niti Aayog and Mr. Saraswat for their continuous support to CSIR. She further added the Steel Slag Road Technology besides helping Ministry of Steel also contributing to Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, thus become a common interact area of three important ministries of Govt. of India. She also mentioned that the Steel Slag Road Technology has created a global niche and CSIR recently received a letter from the United States of America requesting the technological support and extension of this technology to US steel industries, which showcase the confidence of the global players have in this technology.

Speaking on this occasion Director, CSIR-CRRI, Dr. Manoranjan Parida highlighted the 75 year long contributions of CRRI in development of highway network in the country with various technological initiatives

Mr. Ranjan Dhar, Director and Vice President Sales and Marketing at Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel India and Mr. V.R. Sharma, Vice Chairman, JSP Group Advisory Services and Former Managing Director Jindal Steel and Power Limited also spoke on the transformative potential of steel slag in road construction and its role in sustainable infrastructure development in the country.

Mr. Ranjan Dhar highlighted the India’s First Steel Slag Road built at Hazira Surat by AMNS India and CSIR-CRRI in April 2022 using 100 thousand tonne, processed EAF steel slag aggregates developed at AMNS India Hazira plant. This sustainable road project for it novel technological initiative received national and international recognitions and inducted in INDIA BOOK OF RECORDS and ASIA BOOK OF RCEORD’s. He further said that this is a prime example of waste to wealth and clean India Mission as it reduces greenhouse gas emissions and carbon emissions in the atmosphere.