GRSE built FPV “ICGS Kanaklata Barua” Commissioned

Kolkata: “ICGS Kanaklata Barua”, the vessel built by GRSE in the series of five Fast Patrol Vessels for the Indian Coast was commissioned today. Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited (GRSE), Kolkata, a Mini Ratna Category 1 & leading shipyard of the country,delivered this ship to the Indian Coast Guard on 09 Jun 2020 taking the record delivery count of the organization to 105 warships.

The Fast Patrol Vessel (FPV), ICGS Kanaklata Barua was commissioned at GRSE FOJ Unit through video conferencing mode by Shri Jiwesh Nandan, IAS, Additional Secretary, MoD. Senior dignitaries including Rear Admiral VK Saxena, IN(Retd), Chairman & Managing Director, GRSE, Cmde. Sanjeev Nayyar, IN (Retd), Director (Shipbuilding), Cmde. P R Hari, IN (Retd), Director (Personnel), Shri. R.K Dash, Director (Finance) and other senior officials of the Indian Coast Guard and GRSE attended the ceremony.

The FPVs are medium-range surface vessels with a length of 50 m, a width of 7.5 m and displacement of around 308 T and are proficient at operating in the maritime zones of India. These powerful, fuel-efficient platforms are designed to perform multipurpose operations like patrolling, anti-smuggling, anti-poaching, and rescue operations. The vessels are designed for a maximum speed of 34 knots with an endurance of more than 1,500 nautical miles. It is equipped with 03 main engines of MTU make and built up at GRSE with advanced control systems, ‘Water Jet’ units and an ‘Integrated Bridge System’ integrating all communication and navigation systems. The ship is also fitted with 40/60 gun as the main armament and will also have improved habitability features with fully air-conditioned modular accommodation for 35 personnel. The entire design of these FPVs has been developed In-House by GRSE as per requirements specified by the Indian Coast Guard.

Over the years, GRSE has established capabilities for In-House Design and Shipbuilding and has made significant contributions to the Indigenous Warship construction program in India. The Design R&D Unit of GRSE has been recognized for its competence by Dept. of Scientific & Industrial Research (DSIR), Ministry of Science & Technology, and Govt. of India.

Celebrating the “Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan”, a State-of-the-Art Modern Hull Block Complex and Indigenous Underwater CNC Plasma Cutting Facility was virtually inaugurated by Hon’ble Raksha Mantri Shri. Rajnath Singh at the Rajabagan Dockyard Unit of GRSE, to augment the existing infrastructure at the Main Unit of the Shipyard.

GRSE enjoys a deep pool of revenue-generating projects with its order book position of Rs. 26,544 crore as on 31 Mar 2020.

GRSE strategies revolve around shifting to smart manufacturing (Industry 4.0), with marked innovations in automation, robotics and the industrial internet of things. Introducing Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Interoperability and secured connectivity enabling real time monitoring, control and optimization of processes, resources and systems shall enable workload consolidation across Design, Production & Supply Chain Management, significantly in the future.

GRSE continues to strive towards Atmanirbharta or self-sufficiency in all its future projects, focused on its core verticals of Shipbuilding, Engineering and Engine Production.

