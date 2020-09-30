Union Minister Giriraj Singh releases 2nd Edition of newsletter “Matsya Sampada” along with a comprehensive Beneficiary Booklet on Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana

New Delhi: The Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Shri Giriraj Singh today released the 2nd edition of the newsletter “Matsya Sampada” and a Beneficiary Booklet on Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) which provides a comprehensive outline of the different components/activities of the PMMSY scheme and modalities of submission of the proposals, which would be a valuable resource for fishermen and other stakeholders in the sector. Shri Giriraj Singh expressed confidence that this “Beneficiary Booklet of the PMMSY” will act as an all-inclusive guide to all the beneficiaries and stakeholders in assisting them in knowing the modalities of availing the benefits from the PMMSY and also serve as an indispensable tool to the beneficiaries in knowing about different activities of the PMMSY.

PMMSY aims to enhance fish production to 220 lakh tons by 2024-25. This is a media outreach plan of the Department of Fisheries to reach out to fishermen and fish farmers of India. Shri Giriraj Singh reiterated that the ambitious scheme will result in doubling export earnings to Rs.1,00,000 crores and generate about 55 lakhs direct and indirect employment opportunities in fisheries sector over a period of next five years.

Related

comments