Greater number of women beneficiaries enroll with 10.26 crore in PMSBY and 3.42 crore in PMJJBY

New Delhi : Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) were launched on 9th May, 2015 with a view to enhance the level of insurance penetration in the country and to provide insurance cover to common people, especially poor and the under-privileged sections of the society. This was stated by Union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Kisanrao Karad in written reply to a question in Lok Sabha.

The Minister stated that since its launch, the Schemes have seen significant growth in terms of cumulative Number of women enrolled thereunder:

PMJJBY No. of Women Beneficiaries PMSBY No. of Women Beneficiaries 3,42,40,254 10,26,45,751

Source: As reported by Banks on FI Portal

The Minister stated that Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) are demand driven and consent based schemes and no assistance is provided by the Union Government for payment of premium under PMJJBY and PMSBY presently, the Minister added.

Giving more information, the Minister stated, as per the information provided by Insurance companies, details of claims paid to beneficiaries for women insured in the country till 27.10.2021 under PMJJBY and PMSBY is as under:

Number of Women beneficiaries (i.e. claims paid for women insured) and amount of claims paid till 27.10.2021. PMJJBY PMSBY Number: 1,60,925 Amount Paid: Rs.3,218.5 crores Number: 14,818 Amount Paid: Rs.294.93 crores

The Minister stated that while PMJJBY offers life insurance cover of Rs 2 lakh, PMSBY offers accidental death or total permanent disability cover of Rs. 2 lakhs and permanent partial disability cover of Rs. 1 lakh. State-wise details of beneficiaries enrolled under the Schemes is at ANNEXURE A .

As per information furnished by Insurance Companies, the Minister stated that 5,12,915 numbers of claims amounting to Rs 10,258 crore and 92,266 numbers of claims amounting to Rs 1,797 crore have been disbursed under PMJJBY and PMSBY respectively as on 27.10.2021. State-wise numbers and details of enrolled beneficiaries who have been benefitted since the start of the said Schemes till October, 2021 is at ANNEXURE B .