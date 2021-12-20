NTPC Kaniha organized a free medical camp

Kaniha: A free medical camp was organized by NTPC Talcher Kaniha in Derang village on December 20.

While inaugurating the free of cost health camp, Shri K Srinivasa Rao, ED, NTPC Talcher Kaniha stating the importance of health, urged the villagers to come forward and make use of facilities provided. A total of 150 beneficiaries from the village availed the free consultation along with the free medicines, under the NTPC Kaniha’s CSR initiative.

Previously, Medical camps were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions that followed. This forced villagers to travel far in order to seek out medical facilities. Therefore, recognising the needs of the people, NTPC has resumed the Medical camps after obtaining necessary clearances. The villagers applauded NTPC Kaniha’s efforts in improving the health of the community.

Shri G Mohakul, CMO, Shri D Thripathy, AGM (TS), Shri Prem Chand, AGM (HR), Shri A K Samal, AGM (Ash Dyke), Shri Rafiqul Islam, AGM (CSR) were present at the inauguration along with the Sarpanch of Derang village, Mukesh Sahoo, President and Secretary of NTPC Ksheti Grastha Praja Sangha, and other local leaders.

