Goyal pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi in San Francisco

New Delhi : The Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles, Shri Piyush Goyal today paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi in San Francisco.

In a tweet, he said, “The difference between what we do and what we are capable of doing, would suffice to solve most of the world’s problems.”

“As I pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi in San Francisco, I take pride in India’s efforts & abilities to shape a more equitable & prosperous world.”

The Minister thereafter visited Gadar Memorial Hall in San Francisco. Recalling the sacrifice of our forefathers, Shri Goyal said, “I stand at the Gadar Memorial today, with a deep sense of gratitude to our forefathers who sacrificed ‘all’ for our beloved motherland.

I pledge to serve India in the ‘Amrit Kaal’, to become a developed & prosperous nation.

Jai Hind!”

The Union Minister is on a foreign visit to San Francisco and Los Angeles in the United States of America from 5th to 10th September 2022 to attend the India-US Strategic Partnership Forum conference and Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) Ministerial meeting.

