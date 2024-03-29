Government working towards empowerment of women Swachh Bharat Mission , Providing gas connections and houses are few steps towards women empowerment – Hardeep Singh Puri

New Delhi : The ‘Open Defecation Free’ (ODF) India scheme launched under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the collective resolve of the Indian populace turned ODF India into a reality and made a government scheme into a nationwide movement for cleanliness and hygiene – a Jan Andolan.

“This transformation was possible due to the collaborative efforts of the government, civil society, and the active participation of citizens across the nation. The success of Swachh Bharat has offered women a life of dignity and a step towards women empowerment . The Swachh Bharat Mission stands as a testament to what can be achieved when a nation comes together to pursue a common goal.” Said Mr Hardeep Singh Puri Union Minister for Petroleum and Urban Development while speaking 40 years of FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) Culmination function.

“Under Prime Minister’s leadership, the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana has approved 1.19 crore individual housing units in urban areas. Crucially, property titles are required to have the women in households represented, thus empowering women by providing life-altering financial security. This policy change has swiftly made a measurable impact, bringing about tangible improvements in financial inclusion and gender equality.” Mr Puri said.

“Distribution of free LPG cylinders along with gas top to 10 crore 20 lakh top women across India under the Ujjwala yojna is another step towards women empowerment. Country has total of 32 crore LPG cylinders as compared to 14 crore in the year 2014 “ he added.

“Today, FLO has grown manifolds to stand as a beacon of empowerment, with a membership of over 10,000 women entrepreneurs and professionals across Delhi and 19 pan India chapters. This impressive growth is a representation of the dedication and hard work of our members, who have enthusiastically embraced our mission of empowering women and promoting gender equality.” Said Ms Sudha Shivkumar , National President, FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO)

“As we celebrate 40 years of FICCI FLO, we are reminded of our rich legacy of empowerment and impact. United in purpose, empowered through collaboration – this collective journey continues to illuminate the path ahead.” Said Ms Sudha Shivkumar

The minister also distributed citations to past presidents of FLO .