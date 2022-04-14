Government under Narendra Modi launches country’s biggest ever Quiz Contest Sabka Vikas Mahaquiz

New Delhi : The Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to the ideals of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayaas” to build an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. The Government has been working to ensure necessities to all citizens of the country through various programmes and schemes for the holistic welfare of the poor and marginalised sections of society. These are aimed at serving the last person at the bottom of the pyramid. In the last eight years, there has been an exponential leap in ensuring last-mile delivery to the poorest sections of society. Whether it be in the unprecedented number of houses built (PM Awas Yojana), water connections given (Jal Jeevan Mission), bank accounts opened (Jan Dhan), direct benefit transfer to farmers (PM KISAN) or free gas connections (Ujjwala), there has been a perceptible improvement in the livelihoods of the poor.

Sabka Vikas Mahaquiz Series being launched

As India celebrates 75 years of its Independence, Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Government has stepped up efforts to engage with citizens in participatory governance and delivery of schemes and programmes. As a part of this last-mile delivery approach, MyGov under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology is organising the Sabka Vikas Mahaquiz Series, which is part of an outreach effort to build awareness in citizens. The quiz aims to sensitise the participants about the various schemes and initiatives and how to avail the benefits. Massive participation in the quiz series will deepen government engagement at the grassroots level. In this context, MyGov has invited the people to participate and test their knowledge of New India.

Launch of Quiz series on 14th April 2022

This quiz has been fittingly launched on the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar on 14th April 2022. Babasaheb Ambedkar is an icon of social justice and empowerment, and the Government has been following his footsteps in serving the poor, marginalised and vulnerable sections of society.

On the occasion of the launch Union Minister Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw asked all Indians to participate in this “Vikas parv” and strengthen citizen engagement.

Union Minister of State Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar termed Sabka Vikas Mahaquiz as one of the biggest citizen engagement initiatives of the Government. “PM Narendra Modi ji’s government & governance has set new benchmarks in probity, impact and sabka saath sabka vikas approach in every Government programme. The impact and reach of these programmes, especially for the poor, have been transformational. As more and more citizens are impacted by them, it is important to also ensure that all our citizens are aware of these schemes.

The government has been relentlessly working towards redefining governance. Sabka Vikas Mahaquiz is one of the biggest citizen engagement initiatives building awareness and encouraging people to be informed citizens.

There could not have been a better day than 14th April – Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar ji’s Jayanti, to launch this initiative. Babasaheb’s ideals of equality, justice and inclusion serves as a guiding light for the Government’s commitment of reaching to the last Man standing – and its philosophy of Antyodaya,” said Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

PMGKAY is the theme of the first quiz

The first quiz is the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) under the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution. Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PM-GKAY) is a pro-poor scheme intended to reduce the challenges encountered by the poor because of disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The immediate goal was to ensure that no poor or vulnerable person or household went hungry. Under the scheme, all National Food Security Act (NFSA) beneficiaries are entitled to 5 kgs of free food grain every month. This is over and above the highly subsidised food grains available to NFSA beneficiaries.

PMGKAY is a unique scheme to combat the effects of the covid pandemic on the poor of the country. As a result, more than 1,000 Lakh MT food grains have already been distributed under the scheme. The estimated financial outlay is about Rs. 3.4 Lakh Crore. As Prime Minister Modi said, “Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana is working to ensure that nobody sleeps hungry.”

The scheme has been successful in keeping extreme poverty low during the pandemic and has been praised in a working paper prepared by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). “Extreme poverty was as low as 0.8 per cent in the pre-pandemic year 2019, and food transfers were instrumental in ensuring that it remained at that low level in the pandemic year 2020”, the paper said.

Quiz details

This quiz is a part of the Sabka Vikas MahaQuiz Series in which different quizzes on various themes will be launched. The PMGKAY quiz has been launched on 14th April 2022 and will be live till 28th April 2022, 11:30 pm (IST). This is a timed quiz with 20 questions to be answered in 300 seconds. The quiz will be available in 12 languages – English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, and Telugu. Maximum of 1,000 top scoring participants will be selected as winners per quiz. Rs. 2,000/- will be given to each of the selected winners.

The quiz can be played on http://mygov.in/mahaquiz