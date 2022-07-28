Government to boost the share of renewable energy in energy mix of the country

New Delhi : The Government has taken several steps to increase the share of renewable energy in energy mix of the country. These include:-

Permitting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) up to 100 percent under the automatic route, Waiver of Inter State Transmission System (ISTS) charges for inter-state sale of solar and wind power for projects to be commissioned by 30th June 2025, Laying of new transmission lines and creating new sub-station capacity for evacuation of renewable power, Declaration of trajectory for Renewable Purchase Obligation (RPO) up to the year 2029-30, Setting up of RE parks to provide land and transmission to RE developers on a plug and play basis, Schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM), Solar Rooftop Phase II, 12000 MW CPSU Scheme Phase II, etc, Notification of standards for deployment of solar photovoltaic system/devices, Setting up of Project Development Cell for attracting and facilitating investments, Standard Bidding Guidelines for tariff based competitive bidding for procurement of Power from Grid Connected Solar PV and Wind Projects. Government has issued orders that power shall be dispatched against Letter of Credit (LC) or advance payment to ensure timely payment by distribution licensees to RE generators.

This information was given by Shri R.K Singh Union Minister for Power and MNRE in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.