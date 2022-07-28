More than 50 digital health services/ applications integrated with Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM)

New Delhi : The National Health Authority (NHA) announced expansion of the digital health ecosystem being built under its flagship scheme Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) with successful integrations of 52 digital health applications. In the last two months, additional 12 health service applications completed their integration across various milestones in the ABDM sandbox environment. After a successful demonstration, these applications were added to the ABDM Partners ecosystem. The tally now includes 20 government applications and 32 private sector applications.

On the significance of this milestone, Dr. R. S. Sharma, CEO, NHA said – “The ABDM integrators are our crucial partners in this journey of taking the benefits of digital healthcare delivery to the masses. As more and more existing health applications join the ecosystem, the scope for innovation increases and the system evolves much faster. This integration signifies how the public and private sectors can come together and collaborate to strengthen a digital health ecosystem for the country. We’re looking forward to partnering with more start-ups and health tech innovators.”

Following are the 12 new applications added to ABDM Partners ecosystem after 11th May 2022 (listed category-wise, alphabetically):

HMIS (Hospital Management Information System) for Central Government Hospital Scheme (CGHS) and Hospital Management System by NICE-HMS

Health Tech solutions like Equal app by Infinity Identity Technologies Pvt Ltd, IHX Claim Management Platform by IHX, Karkinos Application Suite by Karkinos Healthcare Private Limited, Meraadhikar app by Fingoole Technologies Pvt Ltd, nPe Bills & Services app by NICT, Paperplane WhatsApp Clinic by Paperplane Communications Pvt Ltd and HISP-EMR by Society for Health Information System Program (HISP India)

Other prominent government solutions like Anmol Application of the National Health Mission by NIC, eSanjeevani AB-HWC by C-DAC Mohali and UKTelemedicine Service for Uttarakhand Government by Dhanush Infotech Pvt Ltd

NOTE: Some products may have features of more than one category of digital health solutions.

As many as 919 health tech innovators are participants in the ABDM Sandbox. Since the nationwide launch of ABDM on 27th September 2021, popular health applications from both public as well as private section have shown enthusiastic participation in the ecosystem. By completing their ABDM integration across three levels, 52 out of these 919 innovators are connecting more users to India’s digital health ecosystem. This collaborative approach towards digitization of healthcare delivery will help India achieve its goal of healthcare for all in the most effective, efficient and affordable manner.

The remaining 40 health tech applications that had completed their ABDM integration before 11th May 2022 are as below (listed category-wise, alphabetically):

HMIS systems like Amrit by Piramal Swasthya Management and Research Institute, Athma by Narayana Health Limited, Bahmni by Thoughtworks Technologies, Bajaj Finserv Health for Doctors, Bajaj Finserv Health App by Bajaj Finserve Health Limited, DocOn by DocOn Technologies, DrucareOne by Drucare Pvt Ltd, e-Hospital by NIC, e-Sushrut by Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) Noida, EkaCare by Orbi Health, MediXcel by Plus91 Technologies Private Limited and Medmantra by Apollo Hospitals,

LMIS systems like Centralised Laboratory Information Management Systems (CLIMS) by SRL Limited, CrelioHealth by Crelio Health Software and Patient Registration Application by Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd,

Personal Health Records (PHR) apps like Aarogya Setu by National Informatics Centre (NIC), DigiLocker by National e-Governance Division, DocPrime by DocPrime Technologies and DRiefcase by Driefcase Healthtech Pvt Ltd,

Health Tech solutions like ALA CARE by Alafied Solutions Private Limited, Curelink by Curelink Private Limited, Doxper by InformDS Technologies Private Limited, Indian Joint Registry (IJR) by NEC Software Solutions India, JioHealthHub by Reliance Digital Health Limited, MarSha Health Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS) by MarSha Healthcare, MEDPlat by ArguSoft India Ltd, Paytm by One97 Communications Limited, Practo by Practo Technologies, Pristyn Care by GHV Advanced Care Private Limited, Raxa by Raxa Health Information Services Private Limited and Verraton Health by Verraton Health Pvt. Ltd,

and Other health tech solutions developed by Central and State Governments like ANM AP HEALTH app for Andhra Pradesh Medical Staff and EHR by Andhra Pradesh Health and Family Welfare Department, CoWIN by Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW), CPHC-NCD Software by National Institute of Health & Family Welfare (NIHFW), e-Aarogya by Health Department DNH & DD, e-SanjeevaniOPD by C-DAC Mohali, Integrated Health Management System by West Bengal Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), National Viral Hepatitis Control Program (NVHCP), Nikshay by Central TB Division, Reproductive & Child Health (RCH) Portal and Anmol application of National Health Mission (NHM) by NIC and Transaction Management System (TMS) and Beneficiary Identification System (BIS) of Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) by National Health Authority (NHA)

The ABDM integrations are achieved through ABDM Sandbox (a digital space for experimentation created for testing of integration processes before the digital health product is made live for the actual use). Any digital health service provider/ developer can register on the ABDM Sandbox by following a pre-defined process of integrating and validating their software systems with the ABDM APIs. Currently, 919 public and private sector integrators have enrolled under ABDM Sandbox for integrating and validating their software solutions under the scheme. More information on the ABDM Sandbox is available here: https://sandbox.abdm.gov.in/. The complete list of ABDM partners is available here: https://sandbox.abdm.gov.in/applications/Integrators.