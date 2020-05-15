New Delhi: Government to amend the Essential Commodities Act to enable better price realisation for farmers; agriculture products including cereals, edible oils, oilseeds, pulses, onions, and potatoes to be de-regulated says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

A facilitative legal framework will be created to enable farmers for engaging with processors, aggregators, large retailers,exporters in a fair and transparent manner says FM Sitharaman.

A central law will be formulated to provide adequate choices to the farmers to sell produce at an attractive price, barrier-free interstate trade and framework for e-trading of agricultural produce says FM.

Agriculture marketing reforms will be made to provide marketing choices to farmers. A central law to provide adequate choices o farmer to sell products at attractive prices, barrier-free interstate trade says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

