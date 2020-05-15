Finance Ministry announces 11 relief measures to support agriculture sector, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi: Third tranche of economic package to focus on agriculture and allied activities, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman. I will be announcing 11 measures today, of which 8 of them relate to strengthening infrastructure, capacities and building better logistics, while the rest 3 will pertain to governance and administrative reforms says FM Sitharaman .

Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure fund for aggregators, farmer-producer organisations for strengthening farm-gate infrastructure: FM Nirmala Sitharaman.

India is the largest milk producer, largest jute and pulses producer, 2nd largest in sugar cane, cotton, groundnut, fruits, vegetables and fisheries, 3rd in cereals. Indian farmer has really endured and made sure that he would give us the highest yield says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Economic Package for farmers. It goes to the credit of our farmers that they almost concluded rabi crop harvest, many states have been successful in procurement, despite lockdown. “Indian farmers, against all adversaries, have always stood up to the challenge and endured a lot”, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

During lockdown period Minimum Support Price purchases of amount more than Rs 74,300 crores; PM Kisan fund transfer of Rs 18700 cr says FM Nirmala Sitharaman on additional steps for agriculture during COVID19.

Funds transfer worth Rs 18,700 crores has been done under PM KISAN in past 2 months and PM Fasal Bima Yojana claims worth Rs 6,400 crores released in past 2 months says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

“During COVID lockdown period, the demand for milk reduced by 20-25%. A new scheme to provide interest subvention at 2% per annum to dairy cooperatives for 2020-21. The scheme will unlock Rs 5000 crore additional liquidity, benefit to 2 cr farmers,” says FM Sitharaman.

To help Fisheries sector, operations of Marine Capture Fisheries and Aquaculture has been relaxed to cover Inland Fisheries. Registration of 242 Shrimp hatcheries & Naupali Rearing hatcheries expiring on 31.03.2020 extended for 3 months: Finance Minister.

Government introduces a Rs 10,000 crores scheme for the formalisation of Micro Food Enterprises (MFE); the scheme promotes PM’s vision of ‘Vocal for Local with global outreach’: FM Nirmala Sitharaman.

Aiming to implement PM’s vision of ‘Vocal for Local with Global outreach’, a scheme will be launched to help 2 lakh Micro Food Enterprises; Improved health and safety standards, integration with retail markets and improved incomes to be key focus areas.

Govt to launch the Rs 20,000 crore Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana for development of marine and inland fisheries. 55 lakh people expected to get employment from this program says FM Sitharaman.

Government announces an Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development Fund worth Rs. 15,000 crore to support private investment in Dairy Processing, value addition and cattle feed infrastructure , says FM.

“Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) has to be eradicated. ₹13,343 crores to ensure 100% vaccination of pigs, buffalo, sheep, goat and other cattle animals against this disease. Of 53 crore animals, 1.5 crore have already been vaccinated”, says FM.

FM Sitharaman announces Rs 4,000 cr for promotion of herbal cultivation to bring 10 lakh hectares of land under herbal growing in next 2 years.To promote Herbal Cultivation in India Government commits Rs 4000 crore; move aims to cover 10 lakh hectare under herbal cultivation in 2 years; corridor of medicinal plants to come up across banks of Ganga.

Two lakh beekeepers to benefit from Rs 500 crore funding, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman. Government to implement a scheme for infrastructure development related to Beekeeping; aims to increase income for 2 lakh beekeepers with special thrust on capacity building of women.

Operation Greens to be extended from Tomatoes, Onions and Potatoes (TOP) to all fruits and vegetables (TOTAL): Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Related

comments