New Delhi : Government says, there was no displacement involved at Kudankulam Power Plant in Tamil Nadu.

In reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh said, the compensation for land and landed assets as finalized by the state government was paid to the landowners.

So far, 72 Project Affected Persons have been recruited through this recruitment process. Large numbers of locals are also employed with the contractors. In addition, business opportunities for the locals in supply of goods and services have also been generated.

The setting up of the project provided employment opportunities for the local people in NPCIL. Relaxation in age and percentage of marks in essential qualification is being provided to the Project Affected Persons (PAPs) in the recruitments of Group ‘C’ posts at KKNPP as per the extant guidelines.