Department of Pharmaceuticals invites application for Vitamin B1 under the category ‘Other Chemical Synthesis based KSMs/Drug Intermediates/APIs’ under Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for Bulk Drugs

New Delhi : PLI Scheme for Domestic Manufacturing of critical Key Starting Materials (KSMs)/Drug Intermediates and Active Pharmaceuticals Ingredients (APIs) was notified on 20th July, 2020. The Financial incentive under the sub-scheme is provided on the sales of 41 identified products categorized into four Target Segments. Total 248 applications were received in Round I, II and III. 51 applicants have been approved with committed investment of Rs 4,138.41 cr, and expected employment generation of around 10,000 persons. Total 92,130 MT is committed against the envisioned capacity of 44,610MT for the 34 products approved under the scheme. The production year and incentive year for chemical synthesis route Bulk Drugs is from 2022-23 and the production year and incentive year for the fermentation based APIs is from 2023-24. 14 projects have been commissioned till the end of June.

Under the Scheme Guidelines, the Eligible Product ‘Vitamin B1’ was categorised under the head ‘Fermentation based niche KSMs/ Drug Intermediaries/ APIs’ and applications were invited accordingly.

However, representations were received subsequently that the Vitamin B1 can be manufactured through chemical synthesis route also. Therefore, the classification of the Eligible Product: ‘Vitamin B1’ has been changed to ‘Other Chemical Synthesis based KSMs/ Drug Intermediaries/ APIs’.

Applications are being invited for Vitamin B1 under the category ‘Other Chemical Synthesis based KSMs/ Drug Intermediaries/ APIs’. The rate of incentive has accordingly been revised to FY 2023 -24 to FY 2027-28-10 %, instead of earlier rate of FY 2023-24 to FY 2026-27: 20%, FY 2027-28: 15 %, FY 2028-29: 5 %. Eligible applicants may apply through online mode only at https://plibulkdrugs.ifciltd.com.

The notice dated 26th July, 2022 inviting applications and corrigendum to Scheme Guidelines may be accessed at https://pharmaceuticals.gov.in and https://plibulkdrugs.ifciltd.com. The last date of filing the application is 24th August, 2022.