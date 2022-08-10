National

Government releases two instalments of tax devolution to State Governments amounting to Rs 1,16,665.75 crore as against normal monthly devolution of Rs. 58,332.86 crore

New Delhi : The Union Government has released two instalments of tax devolution to State Governments amounting to Rs. 1,16,665.75  crore on 10th August, 2022, as against normal monthly devolution of Rs..58,332.86  crore.

This is in line with the commitment of Government of India to strengthen the hands of States to accelerate their capital and developmental expenditure.

State-wise breakup of amounts released is given below in the table:

State-wise distribution of Net Proceeds of Union Taxes and Duties for August 2022

Sl. No Name of State Total (Rs. Crore)
1 Andhra Pradesh 4,721.44
2 Arunachal Pradesh 2,049.82
3 Assam 3,649.30
4 Bihar 11,734.22
5 Chhattisgarh 3,974.82
6 Goa 450.32
7 Gujarat 4,057.64
8 Haryana 1,275.14
9 Himachal Pradesh 968.32
10 Jharkhand 3,858.12
11 Karnataka 4,254.82
12 Kerala 2,245.84
13 Madhya Pradesh 9,158.24
14 Maharashtra 7,369.76
15 Manipur 835.34
16 Meghalaya 894.84
17 Mizoram 583.34
18 Nagaland 663.82
19 Odisha 5,282.62
20 Punjab 2,108.16
21 Rajasthan 7,030.28
22 Sikkim 452.68
23 Tamil Nadu 4,758.78
24 Telangana 2,452.32
25 Tripura 826
26 Uttar Pradesh 20,928.62
27 Uttarakhand 1,304.36
28 West Bengal 8,776.76
  Total 1,16,665.72
