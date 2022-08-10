DoT to undertake demand studies for direct assignments of spectrum to Enterprises setting up Captive Non-Public Networks

New Delhi : Captive Non-Public Network can play a key role in developing industries by providing secure, ultra-reliable, low latency and high throughput communication using advanced technologies. Government had issued the ‘Guidelines for Captive Non-Public Network (CNPN) license’ on 27th June 2022, aimed at establishing the legal framework for CNPNs.

The guidelines provide that the enterprises seeking to establish CNPN may obtain spectrum on lease from Telecom Service Providers or directly from DoT. These guidelines also provide that Department of Telecommunications (DoT) will undertake demand studies for direct assignments of spectrum to Enterprises setting up CNPNs.

DoT has now launched a module on Saralsanchar portal for carrying out the demand studies. The portal may be accessed at: https://saralsanchar.gov.in. An OM has been issued in this regard on 09-08-2022.

Enterprises having net-worth more than Rs. 100 Crores and willing to set up CNPNs by obtaining spectrum directly from DoT are invited to participate in this exercise. The details can be submitted on the portal from 10-08-2022 to 09-09-2022.