Government plans to reduce the share of coal based thermal power generation capacity to 32% by 2030

New Delhi: As per projections of Central Electricity Authority, the share of coal based thermal power generation capacity in the year 2030 would be around 32% in the energy mix as against the present share of 52%.

The retail consumer tariffs are determined by the respective State Regulators keeping in view several prudent costs including the cost of Power. With the increased large-scale integration of renewable power in the electricity sector, the costs of renewable power have reduced considerably and the lowest discovered tariff for solar power has been Rs 1.99 per unit which is less than energy charge of many coal-based power plants.

Government has also issued a scheme of bundling renewable power with thermal and hydro projects. This will also reduce the overall cost of power for the consumers.

Government is also extending grant assistance for construction of Green Energy Corridors, and for Solarization of agriculture feeders/pump sets under KUSUM Scheme.

This information was given by Shri R.K Singh, Union Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.