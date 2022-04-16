Government of India is committed to welfare of unorganized workforce: PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi :The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has said that the Government of India is committed to welfare of unorganized workforce. Shri Modi further said that the participation of our unorganized labour brothers and sisters is very important in the development of the country.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“देश के विकास में हमारे असंगठित श्रमिक भाई-बहनों की भागीदारी बहुत महत्वपूर्ण है। ऐसे करोड़ों कामगारों के जीवन को आसान बनाने के लिए हमारी सरकार सदैव प्रयासरत रही है। इन योजनाओं से जहां उनकी सामाजिक सुरक्षा सुनिश्चित हुई है, वहीं महामारी के दौरान भी मदद के लिए कई और कदम उठाए गए।”