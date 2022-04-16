Odisha reports 10 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 10 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1287912. Khurda district registered the Highest of 2 COVID19 infections followed by Sambalpur district with 1 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 15th April
New Positive Cases: 10
Of which 0-18 years: 0
In quarantine: 6
Local contacts: 4
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 2
2. Balangir: 3
3. Cuttack: 1
4. Khurda: 2
5. Sambalpur: 1
6. Sundargarh: 1
New recoveries: 17
Cumulative tested: 31027834
Positive: 1287912
Recovered: 1278622
Active cases: 114