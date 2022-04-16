Odisha reports 10 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 10 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1287912. Khurda district registered the Highest of 2 COVID19 infections followed by Sambalpur district with 1 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 15th April

New Positive Cases: 10

Of which 0-18 years: 0

In quarantine: 6

Local contacts: 4

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 2

2. Balangir: 3

3. Cuttack: 1

4. Khurda: 2

5. Sambalpur: 1

6. Sundargarh: 1

New recoveries: 17

Cumulative tested: 31027834

Positive: 1287912

Recovered: 1278622

Active cases: 114