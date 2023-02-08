Government of India focuses to expand the digital opportunities to smaller & newer towns in the country

Government of India is focused to expand the digital opportunities to smaller & newer towns in the country and to ensure that every young Indian regardless of his or her location can be a participant in the one trillion-dollar digital economy vision of the Prime Minister and the Government.

Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), an autonomous society under Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), is instrumental in taking the Government initiative across the country including smaller towns. Based on the proposals received from respective State Government(s), STPI has set-up 63 STPI centres across the country. Additionally, Government of India has also approved 22 new STPI centres across the country. State/UT-wise list of existing and approved STPI Centres are at Annexure-I and II.

Further, Electronics Manufacturing Clusters (EMC) scheme has been notified by MeitY in October 2012 to provide support for the creation of world-class infrastructure along with common facilities and amenities for attracting investments in the electronics sector. The Scheme was closed for receipt of applications from October 2017. Under the scheme, 19 Greenfield Electronics Manufacturing Clusters and 3 Common Facility Centres (CFCs) accorded approval in 15 States across the country. The details of these EMCs are placed at Annexure-III. Based on further requirement for strengthening of infrastructure to create robust electronics manufacturing ecosystem in the country, MeitY has introduced Modified Electronics Manufacturing Clusters (EMC 2.0) Scheme on 1st April 2020 with receipt of application up to March 2023. Under EMC 2.0 scheme, 3 applications for setting up of EMC project in the state of Andhra Pradesh, Haryana and Maharashtra have been approved. The details of these EMCs are placed at Annexure-IV.

STPI has established one Electropreneur Park (EP) 1.0 in Delhi University for catering the needs of start-ups in the field of ESDM domain. Currently, EP is operational from IIIT-Delhi.

Annexure-I

Sate-wise list of existing STPI Centres

S. No State Centre Name 1. Andhra Pradesh Kakinada 2. Tirupati 3. Vijayawada 4. Vizag 5. Assam Guwahati 6. Bihar Patna 7. Chhattisgarh Bhilai 8. Gujarat Gandhinagar 9. Surat 10. Haryana Gurgaon 11. Himachal Pradesh Shimla 12. Jammu and Kashmir Jammu 13. Srinagar 14. Jharkhand Ranchi 15. Deoghar 16. Karnataka Bengaluru 17. Hubli 18. Mangalore 19. Manipal 20. Mysore 21. Davangere 22. Kerala Thiruvananthapuram 23. Madhya Pradesh Gwalior 24. Bhopal 25. Indore 26. Maharashtra Aurangabad 27. Kolhapur 28. Nagpur 29. Nasik 30. Mumbai 31. Pune 32. Manipur Imphal 33. Meghalaya Shillong 34. Mizoram Aizawl 35. Odisha Berhampur 36. Bhubaneswar 37. Rourkela 38. Pondicherry Pondicherry 39. Punjab Mohali 40. Rajasthan Jaipur 41. Jodhpur 42. Sikkim Gangtok 43. Tamil Nadu Chennai 44. Coimbatore 45. Madurai 46. Tirunelveli 47. Trichy 48. Telangana Hyderabad 49. Warangal 50. Uttar Pradesh Allahabad 51. Kanpur 52. Lucknow 53. Noida 54. Meerut 55. Uttarakhand Dehradun 56. West Bengal Durgapur 57. Haldia 58. Kharagpur 59. Kolkata 60. Siliguri 61. Tripura Agartala 62. Goa Goa 63. Nagaland Kohima

Annexure-II

State-wise list of approved new STPI Centres

S.N State Location 1. Madhya Pradesh Chhindwada 2. Jabalpur 3. Punjab Amritsar 4. Jharkhand Dhanbad 5. Jamshedpur 6. Bokaro 7. Uttar Pradesh Agra 8. Varanasi 9. Gorakhpur 10. Bareilly 11. Kerala Kochi 12. Arunachal Pradesh Itanagar 13. Odisha Balasore 14. Sambalpur 15. Jajpur 16. Angul 17. Koraput (Jeypore) 18. Bihar Darbhanga 19. Bhagalpur 20. Haryana Panchkula 21. Gujarat Bhavnagar 22. Himachal Pradesh Kangra

Annexure-III

S.No State Location Area (Acres) Date of Approval Implementing Agency Financial Outlay (Rs. in crore) Project Cost Grant-in-aid 1 Andhra Pradesh Sri City, Satyavedu Mandal, Chittor District 94 20.07.2016 Sri City EMC Pvt. Ltd. 56.75 27.34 2 [email protected] Tirupati, Renigunta and Yerpadu Mandal, Chittor District 113.27 07.12.2017 Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Ltd. (APIIC) 74.27 37.13 3 EMC-II @ Tirupathi, Vikruthamala Village, Yerpadu Mandal, Chittor District 501.40 02.08.2017 248.89 98.46 4 Assam Bongora, Kamrup District, Assam 100 01.02.2018 Assam Electronics Development Corporation Limited (AMTRON) 119.85 50 5 Chhattisgarh Sector-22, Naya Raipur 116.48 07.01.2016 Chhattisgarh State Industrial Development Corporation ltd. (CSIDC) 103.88 43.08 6 Goa Tuem, North Goa District 147.55 03.03.2017 Department of IT, Government of Goa 161.32 73.77 7 Gujarat Mundra, Kutch District 631.38 04.07.2016 Mundra Solar Technopark Private Limited (MSTPL) 745.14 315.69 8 Jharkhand Adityapur, Saraikela-Kharsawan District 82.49 22.09.2015 Jharkhand Industrial Area Development Authority (JIADA) 97.88 41.48 9 Kerala Kakkanad, Ernakulam District 66.87 24.08.2016 Kerala Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (KINFRA) 35.06 15.89 10 Madhya Pradesh Badwai-Bhopal 50 25.08.2014 Madhya Pradesh State Electronics Development Corporation Ltd. (MPSEDC) 47.19 20.86 11 Madhya Pradesh Purva-Jabalpur 40 25.08.2014 38.57 17.76 12 Odisha Infovalley, Bhubaneswar Industrial Area, Khurda District 203.37 05.09.2016 Odisha Industrial development Corporation (IDCO) 200.76 93.09 13 Rajasthan Salarpur Industrial Area, Khushkera, Bhiwadi 50.3 15.09.2015 ELCINA Electronics Manufacturing Cluster Pvt. Ltd (EEMCPL) 46.09 20.24 14 Karoli Industrial Area, Bhiwadi, District-Alwar 121.51 15.12.2017 Rajasthan State Industrial Development & Investment Corporation Ltd. (RIICO) 29.13 11.49 15 Telangana E-city, Hyderabad 603.52 02.08.2017 Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC 667.6 252.42 16 Maheshwaram, Ranga Reddy 310.70 08.08.2017 436.97 138.6 17 Uttar Pradesh Ecotech-VI Industrial Area, Greater Noida 99.41 21.02.2018 TEGNA Electronics Pvt. Ltd. (TEPL) 115.32 50 18 West Bengal Falta, South 24 Parganas District 58.04 04.02.2016 West Bengal Electronics Industry Development Corporation Limited (WEBEL) 58.86 25.64 19 West Bengal Naihati, North 24 Parganas district 70 31.08.2016 58.31 25.7 20 Karnataka (CFC) Hebbal Industrial Area, Mysore 1.50 15.09.2015 Mysore ESDM Cluster 48.53 32.31 21 Maharashtra Shendra Industrial Area, Aurangabad District 1.98 03.03.2017 Deogiri Electronics Cluster Private Limited (DECPL) 41.09 29.29 22 Pimpri Industrial Area, Pune 0.61 13.12.2017 MCCIA Electronic Cluster Foundation (MECF) 67 50

Annexure-IV

S.No. State Location Area (Acres) Date of Approval Implementing Agency Financial Outlay (Rs. in crore) Project Cost Grant-in-aid 1 Andhra Pradesh Kopparthy Village, Kadapa Y.S.R District 540 18.02.2021 Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Ltd. (APIIC) 748.76 350 2 Haryana Industrial Model Township (IMT) Sohna, Nuh District 500 30.09.2021 Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) 662.08 331.04 3 Maharashtra Ranjangaon Phase-III, Pune District 297.11 31.10.2022 Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) 492.85 207.98

This information was given by the Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today.