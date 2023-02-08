Government of India focuses to expand the digital opportunities to smaller & newer towns in the country

Government of India is focused to expand the digital opportunities to smaller & newer towns in the country and to ensure that every young Indian regardless of his or her location can be a participant in the one trillion-dollar digital economy vision of the Prime Minister and the Government.
Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), an autonomous society under Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), is instrumental in taking the Government initiative across the country including smaller towns. Based on the proposals received from respective State Government(s), STPI has set-up 63 STPI centres across the country. Additionally, Government of India has also approved 22 new STPI centres across the country. State/UT-wise list of existing and approved STPI Centres are at Annexure-I and II.
Further, Electronics Manufacturing Clusters (EMC) scheme has been notified by MeitY in October 2012 to provide support for the creation of world-class infrastructure along with common facilities and amenities for attracting investments in the electronics sector. The Scheme was closed for receipt of applications from October 2017. Under the scheme, 19 Greenfield Electronics Manufacturing Clusters and 3 Common Facility Centres (CFCs) accorded approval in 15 States across the country. The details of these EMCs are placed at Annexure-III. Based on further requirement for strengthening of infrastructure to create robust electronics manufacturing ecosystem in the country, MeitY has introduced Modified Electronics Manufacturing Clusters (EMC 2.0) Scheme on 1st April 2020 with receipt of application up to March 2023. Under EMC 2.0 scheme, 3 applications for setting up of EMC project in the state of Andhra Pradesh, Haryana and Maharashtra have been approved. The details of these EMCs are placed at Annexure-IV.
STPI has established one Electropreneur Park (EP) 1.0 in Delhi University for catering the needs of start-ups in the field of ESDM domain. Currently, EP is operational from IIIT-Delhi.
Annexure-I
Sate-wise list of existing STPI Centres
|S. No
|State
|Centre Name
|1.
|Andhra Pradesh
|Kakinada
|2.
|Tirupati
|3.
|Vijayawada
|4.
|Vizag
|5.
|Assam
|Guwahati
|6.
|Bihar
|Patna
|7.
|Chhattisgarh
|Bhilai
|8.
|Gujarat
|Gandhinagar
|9.
|Surat
|10.
|Haryana
|Gurgaon
|11.
|Himachal Pradesh
|Shimla
|12.
|Jammu and Kashmir
|Jammu
|13.
|Srinagar
|14.
|Jharkhand
|Ranchi
|15.
|Deoghar
|16.
|Karnataka
|Bengaluru
|17.
|Hubli
|18.
|Mangalore
|19.
|Manipal
|20.
|Mysore
|21.
|Davangere
|22.
|Kerala
|Thiruvananthapuram
|23.
|Madhya Pradesh
|Gwalior
|24.
|Bhopal
|25.
|Indore
|26.
|Maharashtra
|Aurangabad
|27.
|Kolhapur
|28.
|Nagpur
|29.
|Nasik
|30.
|Mumbai
|31.
|Pune
|32.
|Manipur
|Imphal
|33.
|Meghalaya
|Shillong
|34.
|Mizoram
|Aizawl
|35.
|Odisha
|Berhampur
|36.
|Bhubaneswar
|37.
|Rourkela
|38.
|Pondicherry
|Pondicherry
|39.
|Punjab
|Mohali
|40.
|Rajasthan
|Jaipur
|41.
|Jodhpur
|42.
|Sikkim
|Gangtok
|43.
|Tamil Nadu
|Chennai
|44.
|Coimbatore
|45.
|Madurai
|46.
|Tirunelveli
|47.
|Trichy
|48.
|Telangana
|Hyderabad
|49.
|Warangal
|50.
|Uttar Pradesh
|Allahabad
|51.
|Kanpur
|52.
|Lucknow
|53.
|Noida
|54.
|Meerut
|55.
|Uttarakhand
|Dehradun
|56.
|West Bengal
|Durgapur
|57.
|Haldia
|58.
|Kharagpur
|59.
|Kolkata
|60.
|Siliguri
|61.
|Tripura
|Agartala
|62.
|Goa
|Goa
|63.
|Nagaland
|Kohima
Annexure-II
State-wise list of approved new STPI Centres
|S.N
|State
|Location
|1.
|Madhya Pradesh
|Chhindwada
|2.
|Jabalpur
|3.
|Punjab
|Amritsar
|4.
|Jharkhand
|Dhanbad
|5.
|Jamshedpur
|6.
|Bokaro
|7.
|Uttar Pradesh
|Agra
|8.
|Varanasi
|9.
|Gorakhpur
|10.
|Bareilly
|11.
|Kerala
|Kochi
|12.
|Arunachal Pradesh
|Itanagar
|13.
|Odisha
|Balasore
|14.
|Sambalpur
|15.
|Jajpur
|16.
|Angul
|17.
|Koraput (Jeypore)
|18.
|Bihar
|Darbhanga
|19.
|Bhagalpur
|20.
|Haryana
|Panchkula
|21.
|Gujarat
|Bhavnagar
|22.
|Himachal Pradesh
|Kangra
Annexure-III
|
S.No
|
State
|
Location
|
Area (Acres)
|
Date of Approval
|
Implementing Agency
|Financial Outlay
(Rs. in crore)
|Project Cost
|Grant-in-aid
|1
|Andhra Pradesh
|Sri City, Satyavedu Mandal, Chittor District
|94
|20.07.2016
|Sri City EMC Pvt. Ltd.
|56.75
|27.34
|2
|[email protected] Tirupati, Renigunta and Yerpadu Mandal, Chittor District
|113.27
|07.12.2017
|Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Ltd. (APIIC)
|74.27
|37.13
|3
|EMC-II @ Tirupathi, Vikruthamala Village, Yerpadu Mandal, Chittor District
|501.40
|02.08.2017
|248.89
|98.46
|4
|Assam
|Bongora, Kamrup District, Assam
|100
|01.02.2018
|Assam Electronics Development Corporation Limited (AMTRON)
|119.85
|50
|5
|Chhattisgarh
|Sector-22, Naya Raipur
|116.48
|07.01.2016
|Chhattisgarh State Industrial Development Corporation ltd. (CSIDC)
|103.88
|43.08
|6
|Goa
|Tuem, North Goa District
|147.55
|03.03.2017
|Department of IT, Government of Goa
|161.32
|73.77
|7
|Gujarat
|Mundra, Kutch District
|631.38
|04.07.2016
|Mundra Solar Technopark Private Limited (MSTPL)
|745.14
|315.69
|8
|Jharkhand
|Adityapur, Saraikela-Kharsawan District
|82.49
|22.09.2015
|Jharkhand Industrial Area Development Authority (JIADA)
|97.88
|41.48
|9
|Kerala
|Kakkanad, Ernakulam District
|66.87
|24.08.2016
|Kerala Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (KINFRA)
|35.06
|15.89
|10
|Madhya Pradesh
|Badwai-Bhopal
|50
|25.08.2014
|Madhya Pradesh State Electronics Development Corporation Ltd. (MPSEDC)
|47.19
|20.86
|11
|Madhya Pradesh
|Purva-Jabalpur
|40
|25.08.2014
|38.57
|17.76
|12
|Odisha
|Infovalley, Bhubaneswar Industrial Area, Khurda District
|203.37
|05.09.2016
|Odisha Industrial development Corporation (IDCO)
|200.76
|93.09
|13
|Rajasthan
|Salarpur Industrial Area, Khushkera, Bhiwadi
|50.3
|15.09.2015
|ELCINA Electronics Manufacturing Cluster Pvt. Ltd (EEMCPL)
|46.09
|20.24
|14
|Karoli Industrial Area, Bhiwadi, District-Alwar
|121.51
|15.12.2017
|Rajasthan State Industrial Development & Investment Corporation Ltd. (RIICO)
|29.13
|11.49
|15
|Telangana
|E-city, Hyderabad
|603.52
|02.08.2017
|Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC
|667.6
|252.42
|16
|Maheshwaram, Ranga Reddy
|310.70
|08.08.2017
|436.97
|138.6
|17
|Uttar Pradesh
|Ecotech-VI Industrial Area, Greater Noida
|99.41
|21.02.2018
|TEGNA Electronics Pvt. Ltd. (TEPL)
|115.32
|50
|18
|West Bengal
|Falta, South 24 Parganas District
|58.04
|04.02.2016
|West Bengal Electronics Industry Development Corporation Limited (WEBEL)
|58.86
|25.64
|19
|West Bengal
|Naihati, North 24 Parganas district
|70
|31.08.2016
|58.31
|25.7
|20
|Karnataka
(CFC)
|Hebbal Industrial Area, Mysore
|1.50
|15.09.2015
|Mysore ESDM Cluster
|48.53
|32.31
|21
|Maharashtra
|Shendra Industrial Area, Aurangabad District
|1.98
|03.03.2017
|Deogiri Electronics Cluster Private Limited (DECPL)
|41.09
|29.29
|22
|Pimpri Industrial Area, Pune
|0.61
|13.12.2017
|MCCIA Electronic Cluster Foundation (MECF)
|67
|50
Annexure-IV
|S.No.
|State
|Location
|Area (Acres)
|Date of Approval
|Implementing Agency
|Financial Outlay
(Rs. in crore)
|Project Cost
|Grant-in-aid
|1
|Andhra Pradesh
|Kopparthy Village, Kadapa Y.S.R District
|540
|18.02.2021
|Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Ltd. (APIIC)
|748.76
|350
|2
|Haryana
|Industrial Model Township (IMT) Sohna, Nuh District
|500
|30.09.2021
|Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC)
|662.08
|331.04
|3
|Maharashtra
|Ranjangaon Phase-III, Pune District
|297.11
|31.10.2022
|Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC)
|492.85
|207.98
This information was given by the Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today.