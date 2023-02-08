National

Swaraj Serial to be telecast in Binge watch mode on DD National

By Odisha Diary bureau

DD National will telecast ‘Swaraj’ serial in binge watch mode on Saturday & Sunday starting from 11th February 2023 from 1 PM onwards.

The telecast schedule is as follows:

Episode

No.

 Main Character/Event/Place Period

 

 Date of Telecast
1 to 3

 
  • Vasco Da Gama
  • Vijay Nagar
  • Rani Abbakka

 

 
  • 1498 – 24 Dec 1524
  • 1336 – 1646
  • 1525 – 1570

 

 11.02.2023
4 to 6

 
  • Shivappa Naik
  • Shivaji
  • Kanhoji Angre

 
  • 1645 – 1660
  • 1674 – 3 April 1680
  • 1689 – 1729

 

 12.02.2023
7 to 9

 
  • Baji Rao
  • Chimaji Appa
  • EIC – French
  • 17 April 1720 – 28 April 1740
  • 1707 – 1740
  • 1664 – 1794

 

 18.02.2023
10 to 12
  • EIC – British
  • Martand Verma
  • Battle of Plassey

 
  • 1600 – 1 June 1874
  • 1706 – 7 July 1758
  • 23 June 1757

 

 19.02.2023
13 to 15

 
  • Puli Thevar
  • Rani Velu Nachiyar
  • Veerapandiya Kattaboman
  • 1715 – 1767
  • 3 Jan. 1730 – 25 Dec. 1716
  • 1760 – 16 Dec. 1799

 

 25.02.2023
16 to 18

 
  • Pazahasi Raja
  • Sanyasi Movement
  • Bakshi Jagbandhu Paika Leaders
  • 1774 – 30 Nov. 1805
  • 1770
  • May 1817 – Dec.

1818

 

 26.02.2023
19 to 21

 
  • Wazir Ali
  • Velu Thampi Dalava
  • Tilka Manjhi
  • 19 April 1780 – 15 May 1817
  • 1802 – 17 July 1835
  • 29 Dec. 1856 – 13 August 1891

 

 04.03.2023
22 to 24

 
  • Haathras Revolt (Raja Dayaram)
  • U Tirot Singh
  • Sidho Kano Murmu

 
  • 1818
  • 1802-17 July 1835
  • 1855-56

 

 05.03.2023

 ‘Swaraj – Bharat Ke Swatantrata Sangram Ki Samagra Gatha’, is a 75-episode mega show illustrating the glorious history of India’s freedom struggle from the 15th century onwards when Vasco-Da-Gama landed in India. The serial showcases several aspects of Indian history featuring the lives and sacrifices of lesser known heroes of the freedom struggle.

  Swaraj serial was launched on 5th August, 2022 by the Union Minister for Home & Cooperation Shri Amit Shah in the presence of Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting Shri Anurag Singh Thakur and Union Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting Dr. L. Murugan.  The telecast of the serial began on 14th August 2022 in Hindi on DD National and subsequently in nine regional languages (Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Odia, and Assamese)  on the regional network of Doordarshan. Every fresh episode of Swaraj in Hindi is being aired at 9 AM & 9 PM on Sunday on DD National and is repeated on Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday at 1 PM and on Saturday at 9 PM. The audio version is broadcast on All India Radio network from 11 AM on Saturday.

