Swaraj Serial to be telecast in Binge watch mode on DD National

DD National will telecast ‘Swaraj’ serial in binge watch mode on Saturday & Sunday starting from 11th February 2023 from 1 PM onwards.
The telecast schedule is as follows:
|Episode
No.
|Main Character/Event/Place
|Period
|Date of Telecast
|1 to 3
|
|
|11.02.2023
|4 to 6
|
|
|12.02.2023
|7 to 9
|
|
|18.02.2023
|10 to 12
|
|
|19.02.2023
|13 to 15
|
|
|25.02.2023
|16 to 18
|
|
1818
|26.02.2023
|19 to 21
|
|
|04.03.2023
|22 to 24
|
|
|05.03.2023
‘Swaraj – Bharat Ke Swatantrata Sangram Ki Samagra Gatha’, is a 75-episode mega show illustrating the glorious history of India’s freedom struggle from the 15th century onwards when Vasco-Da-Gama landed in India. The serial showcases several aspects of Indian history featuring the lives and sacrifices of lesser known heroes of the freedom struggle.
Swaraj serial was launched on 5th August, 2022 by the Union Minister for Home & Cooperation Shri Amit Shah in the presence of Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting Shri Anurag Singh Thakur and Union Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting Dr. L. Murugan. The telecast of the serial began on 14th August 2022 in Hindi on DD National and subsequently in nine regional languages (Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Odia, and Assamese) on the regional network of Doordarshan. Every fresh episode of Swaraj in Hindi is being aired at 9 AM & 9 PM on Sunday on DD National and is repeated on Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday at 1 PM and on Saturday at 9 PM. The audio version is broadcast on All India Radio network from 11 AM on Saturday.