Swaraj Serial to be telecast in Binge watch mode on DD National

DD National will telecast ‘Swaraj’ serial in binge watch mode on Saturday & Sunday starting from 11th February 2023 from 1 PM onwards.

The telecast schedule is as follows:

Episode No. Main Character/Event/Place Period Date of Telecast 1 to 3 Vasco Da Gama

Vijay Nagar

Rani Abbakka 1498 – 24 Dec 1524

1336 – 1646

1525 – 1570 11.02.2023 4 to 6 Shivappa Naik

Shivaji

Kanhoji Angre 1645 – 1660

1674 – 3 April 1680

1689 – 1729 12.02.2023 7 to 9 Baji Rao

Chimaji Appa

EIC – French 17 April 1720 – 28 April 1740

1707 – 1740

1664 – 1794 18.02.2023 10 to 12 EIC – British

Martand Verma

Battle of Plassey 1600 – 1 June 1874

1706 – 7 July 1758

23 June 1757 19.02.2023 13 to 15 Puli Thevar

Rani Velu Nachiyar

Veerapandiya Kattaboman 1715 – 1767

3 Jan. 1730 – 25 Dec. 1716

1760 – 16 Dec. 1799 25.02.2023 16 to 18 Pazahasi Raja

Sanyasi Movement

Bakshi Jagbandhu Paika Leaders 1774 – 30 Nov. 1805

1770

May 1817 – Dec. 1818 26.02.2023 19 to 21 Wazir Ali

Velu Thampi Dalava

Tilka Manjhi 19 April 1780 – 15 May 1817

1802 – 17 July 1835

29 Dec. 1856 – 13 August 1891 04.03.2023 22 to 24 Haathras Revolt (Raja Dayaram)

U Tirot Singh

Sidho Kano Murmu 1818

1802-17 July 1835

1855-56 05.03.2023

‘Swaraj – Bharat Ke Swatantrata Sangram Ki Samagra Gatha’, is a 75-episode mega show illustrating the glorious history of India’s freedom struggle from the 15th century onwards when Vasco-Da-Gama landed in India. The serial showcases several aspects of Indian history featuring the lives and sacrifices of lesser known heroes of the freedom struggle.

Swaraj serial was launched on 5th August, 2022 by the Union Minister for Home & Cooperation Shri Amit Shah in the presence of Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting Shri Anurag Singh Thakur and Union Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting Dr. L. Murugan. The telecast of the serial began on 14th August 2022 in Hindi on DD National and subsequently in nine regional languages (Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Odia, and Assamese) on the regional network of Doordarshan. Every fresh episode of Swaraj in Hindi is being aired at 9 AM & 9 PM on Sunday on DD National and is repeated on Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday at 1 PM and on Saturday at 9 PM. The audio version is broadcast on All India Radio network from 11 AM on Saturday.