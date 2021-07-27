Government identified 2,38,223 companies as shell companies between 2018-2021

New Delhi : There is no definition of the term “Shell Company” in the Companies Act and it normally refers to a company without active business operation or significant assets, which in some cases are used for illegal purpose such as tax evasion, money laundering, obscuring ownership, benami properties etc. This was stated by Union Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Rao Inderjit Singh in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today.

The Minister further stated that the Special Task Force set up by the Government to look into the issue of “Shell Companies” has inter-alia recommended the use of certain red flag indicators as alerts for identification of Shell Companies.

The Government has undertaken a Special Drive for identification and striking off Shell Companies during the last three years, the Minister stated.

The Minister tabled a list of the total number of companies struck off u/s 248 State/ Union Territory-wise as under:

 

Name of the State/ UT No. of Struck off Companies
2018 to June 2021
RoC-Ahmedabad 9243
RoC-Andaman 41
RoC-Bangalore 11185
RoC-Chandigarh 4908
RoC-Chennai 11217
RoC-Chhattisgarh 947
RoC-Coimbatore 2992
RoC-Cuttack 3731
RoC-Delhi 45595
RoC-Ernakulam 9189
RoC-Goa 597
RoC-Gwalior 4920
RoC-HimachalPradesh 858
RoC-Hyderabad 20488
RoC-Jaipur 9222
RoC-Jammu 393
RoC-Jharkhand 1848
RoC-Kanpur 15803
RoC-Kolkata 15022
RoC-Mumbai 52869
RoC-Patna 4683
RoC-Pondicherry 191
RoC-Pune 5552
RoC-Shillong 1256
RoC-Uttarakhand 555
RoC-Vijayawada 4918
Total 238223

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR