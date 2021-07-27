Government identified 2,38,223 companies as shell companies between 2018-2021

New Delhi : There is no definition of the term “Shell Company” in the Companies Act and it normally refers to a company without active business operation or significant assets, which in some cases are used for illegal purpose such as tax evasion, money laundering, obscuring ownership, benami properties etc. This was stated by Union Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Rao Inderjit Singh in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today.

The Minister further stated that the Special Task Force set up by the Government to look into the issue of “Shell Companies” has inter-alia recommended the use of certain red flag indicators as alerts for identification of Shell Companies.

The Government has undertaken a Special Drive for identification and striking off Shell Companies during the last three years, the Minister stated.

The Minister tabled a list of the total number of companies struck off u/s 248 State/ Union Territory-wise as under:

Name of the State/ UT No. of Struck off Companies 2018 to June 2021 RoC-Ahmedabad 9243 RoC-Andaman 41 RoC-Bangalore 11185 RoC-Chandigarh 4908 RoC-Chennai 11217 RoC-Chhattisgarh 947 RoC-Coimbatore 2992 RoC-Cuttack 3731 RoC-Delhi 45595 RoC-Ernakulam 9189 RoC-Goa 597 RoC-Gwalior 4920 RoC-HimachalPradesh 858 RoC-Hyderabad 20488 RoC-Jaipur 9222 RoC-Jammu 393 RoC-Jharkhand 1848 RoC-Kanpur 15803 RoC-Kolkata 15022 RoC-Mumbai 52869 RoC-Patna 4683 RoC-Pondicherry 191 RoC-Pune 5552 RoC-Shillong 1256 RoC-Uttarakhand 555 RoC-Vijayawada 4918 Total 238223