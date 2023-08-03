“Government has taken several measures to support international collaborations for Indian researchers, students, and professionals” Minister Dr Jitendra Singh

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today said, Government has taken several measures to support international collaborations for Indian researchers, students, and professionals.



This includes creating platforms for bilateral cooperation with developed and developing countries; regional cooperation such as with ASEAN and BIMSTEC and multilateral cooperation through entities like European Union (EU), Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa (BRICS), Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA), Human Frontier Science Program Organization (HSFPO), European Molecular Biology Organization (EMBO), Mission Innovation etc.



Dr Jitendra Singh said, over 750 joint research Science and Technology (S&T) projects with focus on collaborative research and about 100 Joint workshops/seminars/Webinars were supported during last three years.



In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Dr Jitendra Singh informed that Mega Facilities for Basic Research scheme of the Government is another platform to support international collaborations in high value research domains.



Dr Jitendra Singh said, several measures have been taken to support researchers by creating opportunities such as for exchange of information, generation of new knowledge, sharing of expertise, cost and optimal utilization of resources, and for providing access to advanced facilities and sophisticated instruments which are not available domestically.



He said, this in turn enhance the quality and output of scientific research and also enhance job employability. The extramural funding schemes of the Government for various academic and research institutions / organizations, industries, Start-ups, entrepreneurs and Fellowship schemes of Department of Science and Technology (DST), Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Ministry of Earth Sciences, Ministry of Education, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Indian Council of Medical research (ICMR) and Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) have been designed to encourage scientists to do quality research in the country and thereby preventing brain drain.



The Minister also informed that the Government has taken several steps to develop research and professional programs for marginalized and backward classes. The Scheduled Caste Sub Plan (SCSP) and Tribal Sub Plan (TSP) schemes of DST is to empower the marginalized communities through promotion of research, development and adoption, transfer and dissemination of proven technologies (including delivery of science led solutions) to solve their problems, especially in rural areas through application of S&T. Empowerment and Equity Opportunities for Excellence in Science (EMEQ) Scheme provides research support to researchers belonging to the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe in undertaking research in frontier areas of science and engineering. These measures provide them with high levels of research, education and skilled employment possibilities.