The Government has said that necessary actions have been taken in order to curb congestion and waiting time at Delhi Airport. These measures have resulted in the least wait time for boarding at checkpoints, and entry gates, and smooth transit of passengers.

In a series of tweets today, the Civil and Aviation Ministry informed that domestic security has been increased with six personnel with even distribution on all gates. Count meters, CCTV, and Command Centres have been set up for crowd management.

It said, manpower is being deployed and 4 X-ray machines have been added for baggage check. The Ministry said that display boards have been installed at all departure entry gates of the airport, which provide real-time data and are being shared via social media.