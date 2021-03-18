Government has earmarked Rs.200 crores each for 8 North Eastern States under AatmaNirbhar Bharat Package: Dr Jitendra Singh

New Delhi: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh said that in the AatmaNirbhar Bharat Package announced on 12th October, 2020, the Government has earmarked Rs.200 crores each for 8 North EasternStates as a special interest-free 50-year loan to States under Capital Expenditure Boost for States package.In a written reply to a question in the Rajya sabha today, he said, the Government of India has announced AatmaNirbhar Bharat Packages (ANB) 1.0, 2.0 and 3.0 on 13th May, 2020 to 17th May, 2020, 12th October, 2020 and 12th November, 2020 respectively.

The AatmaNirbhar Bharat Packages comprise of various long-term schemes/programmes/policies announced with the objective of fighting COVID-19 and to make the country self –reliant. Packages/schemes under AatmaNirbhar Bharat Abhiyan are applicable to the entire country including North Eastern Region.