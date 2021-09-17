Government extends certain timelines to ease compliances

New Delhi : The Central Government, in continuation of its commitment to address the hardship being faced by various stakeholders on account of the Covid-19 pandemic, has, on consideration of representations received from various stakeholders, decided to extend timelines for compliances under the Income-tax Act, 1961 (hereinafter referred to as “the Act”) in the following cases, as under:

Time limit for intimation of Aadhaar number to the Income tax Department for linking of PAN with Aadhaar has been extended from 30 th September, 2021 to 31 st March, 2022 .

to . The due date for completion of penalty proceedings under the Act has also been extended from 30th September, 2021 to 31st March, 2022.

Further, the time limit for issuance of notice and passing of order by the Adjudicating Authority under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 has also been extended to 31st March, 2022.

Notification no. 113 of 2021 dated 17th September, 2021 has been issued in this regard and can be accessed at www.incometaxindia.gov.in.