Governance capabilities of Panchayati Raj Institutions to meet Sustainable Development Goals

New Delhi : The main objective of the scheme of Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan is to build capacity of Panchayati Raj Institution (PRIs) to deliver on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Under the scheme funds are released to States/ Union Territories for different activities meant for strengthening of Panchayati Raj Institutions viz Capacity Building &Training, training infrastructure and Human Resource support for training, Strengthening of Gram Sabhas in Panchayats Extension to Scheduled Areas, Distance Learning Facility via Internet Protocal based, Support for Innovations, Technical support to Panchayati Raj Institutions, Financial Data and Analysis Cell, Panchayat Buildings, e-enablement of Panchayats, Project based funding for economic development and income enhancement, Information Education Communication and Project Management Unit.

No separate Gram Kisan Sabha has been organized under scheme of Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan including Rajasthan.

The States have been advised to integrate Sustainable Development Goals relating to poverty, public, health, nutrition, education, gender, sanitation, drinking water, livelihood generation etc, which fall within the realm of Panchayats, in their respective Capacity Building & Training Plans for imparting training to Elected Representatives and other stakeholders of Panchayats on these subjects.

For Monitoring, implementation and Management of Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan at Central Level, National Steering Committee, Central empowered Committee and National Programme Management Unit have been set up. Similarly, at the State level State Steering Committee, State Executive Committee and State Programme Management Unit in each State have been set up. The progress of implementation of scheme is reviewed during conferences of Secretaries, Video Conferences and field visits by senior officers. Further, Management Information System (MIS) application has also been put in place to inter-alia monitor the progress of implementation of approved activities. Besides, the revamped Training Management Portal 2.0 (TMP) has been operationalized for capturing the actual training conducted by the States/Union Territories.

