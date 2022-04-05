Property Cards have been prepared in around 31,000 villages in the country under SVAMITVA Scheme

New Delhi : The Central Sector Scheme “SVAMITVA” aims to provide the ‘Record of Rights’ to village household owners possessing houses in inhabited areas (Abadi) in villages. Under the scheme, land parcels in rural inhabited area of all the villages of the country are surveyed. It is being implemented with the collaborative efforts of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Survey of India (SoI), State Revenue Department, State Panchayati Raj Department and National Informatics Centre (NIC). The scheme envisages socio-economic empowerment and more self-reliant rural people by facilitating monetization of properties through use of their property card.

Under SVAMITVA scheme, funds on limited scale are provided to States for Information, Education, Communication (IEC) and setting up of State Project Monitoring Unit (SPMU). In Financial Year 2020-21, the State of Maharashtra was released Rs. 10,52,500/- for IEC and SPMU components under SVAMITVA scheme.

Under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS) of Rashtriya Gramin Swaraj Abhiyan (RGSA) being implemented w.e.f 2018-19, funds have been provided to States/Union Territories (UTs) for strengthening of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) across the country. Details of the Annual Action Plan (AAP) approved and fund released to the State of Maharashtra during the last three years under the RGSA scheme is attached in Annexure.

After successful launch of the scheme during 2020-21 in the pilot States of Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh in Phase 1, SVAMITVA Scheme was extended through-out the country from 2021-22. So far, the Property Cards have been prepared in around 31,000 villages in the country. The scheme is envisaged to be completed by March 2025. Some of the steps taken by the Government to implement the Scheme are-setting up interim targets for the States/UTs and Survey of India, regular meeting with States/ Survey of India for monitoring, four level monitoring system at National, State, District and Panchayat, hand-holding of States/UTs etc.

Land and Land Records is a State subject. The States/UTs incorporate appropriate provisions in their respective Land Revenue Act/Rules/Codes and/or any other administrative document for implementation of SVAMITVA scheme and issue of property Cards. Hence, the Ministry of Panchayati Raj has not taken any initiative for uniformity of State Revenue Laws.

Annexure

Details of the Annual Action Plan (AAP) approved and fund released to the State of Maharashtra during the last three years under the RGSA scheme

(Rs. in crores)

Sl. No. Year AAP approved Fund Released 1 2018-19 102.54 11.54 2 2019-20 119.71 8.44 3 2020-21 233.00 66.76

This information was given by the Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj Kapil Moreshwar Patil in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.