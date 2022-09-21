Goa has potential to become multi-modal logistic hub; Govt committed to support investors in State: Minister of Industries, Goa

New Delhi : Mr Mauvin Godinho, Minister of Industries, Government of Goa today said that the state government is committed in providing full support and assistance to prospective investors willing to invest in the State.

Addressing an interactive session organized by FICCI and Goa Chambers of Commerce and Industry to promote Invest Goa Summit 2022 which is scheduled for October 6-7, 2022 in Goa, Mr Godinho further highlighted that in view of the ease of doing of business, the new Industrial policy of Goa is specially designed with single window clearance approach for the benefit of the industry and investors.

The Minister further stated that Goa has huge potential to become a multi-modal logistic hub with the presence of a natural port, 2 airports, fully connected 4-lane national highway from north to south. The new greenfield airport at Mopa will boost the trade from Goa ten-folds with advantage of also serving the neighboring regions of Maharashtra and Karnataka, he added.

The Summit being organized jointly by the Government of Goa, FICCI, Invest India and Goa Chamber of Commerce & Industry (GCCI) aims to kick-start fresh investments in certain key focus sectors such as IT/ITES/Electronics, Logistics, Start-ups and R&D Centres, Agro and Food Processing, Tourism and Allied Sectors, Education & Entertainment. organize this event.

A delegation from Goa led by Mr Mauvin Godinho, Minister of Industries, Government of Goa accompanied by Mr Ralph de Sousa, President, GCCI; Mr Manguirish Pai Raiker, Past-President, GCCI; Mr Sanjay Amonkar, DG, GCCI; Mr Sandeep Sood, Local industrialist and Ms Pratyusha Jain, Goa IPB Consultant participated in the Invest Goa summit.

Ms Mousumi Ghose, Assistant Secretary General, FICCI while welcoming the participants highlighted some of the opportunities in Goa and urged the industry participants to explore business engagements with Goa and participate in the Invest Goa Summit.

Mr Ralph de Sousa, President GCCI shared all the information about the 2-day investment summit to be held on 6th -7th October, in Goa. He mentioned that GCCI in association with Goa Government is providing complete support from logistic to ensure highest level of comfort to all the guests who will be participating. He also shared a brief history of 114 years old Goa Chamber, serving the business and trade community of the state.

A presentation on investment opportunities in Goa was also made by Ms Pratyusha Jain, Manager, EY India.

Mr Manguirish Pai Raiker, Past President, GCCI who is the architect of Invest Goa project has urged the potential investors to participate in this collaborative venture and avail this great opportunity to be a part of this phenomenal growth journey for all.