Go EV with the all-new Tiago.ev Bookings open from 10th October, 12 noon onwards

Booking details:

Bookings for Tiago.ev will open on 10th October at 12:00 noon.

Booking can be done with an amount of INR 21,000, at any authorised Tata Motors dealership or on www.Tiago.ev.tatamotors.com

The Tiago.ev will be on display across leading malls across major cities in October 2022

Customer test drives will be available from late December 2022, onwards.

Deliveries of the Tiago.ev will commence from January 2023 onwards.

The time, date along with the variant and colour chosen, shall determine the delivery date of the vehicle.

Production of 24kWh battery pack variants been prioritized based on customer insights to match customer expectations at the time of delivery

Commenting on the bookings announcement, Mr. Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Sales and Service Strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. said, “The Tiago.ev is a fun electric trendsetter, a segment first disruptor which offers premium, safety and technology features, eco-friendly footprint, spirited performance, all made even more desirable with the added advantage of a low cost of ownership. It will be the first in its segment to offer best-in-class connected features as standard across all trims, that are usually offered in more premium cars. The Tiago.ev has received a phenomenal response from our customers. Most of the queries have been on the 24kWh battery pack variant, and we have prioritised its production to meet the customer requirement.

“Furthermore, with an aim to make our EVs more accessible, with this launch, we are entering 80 new cities, expanding our network to more than 165 cities. It is indeed an exciting new option for customers, this festive season.”

Based on the high-voltage state of the art, Ziptron technology, the Tiago.ev stands strong on 5 key pillars – Performance, Technology, Reliability, Charging and Comfort. It offers a digital drive, an ultimate customized driving experience with multi-mode regen, and two drive modes – City & Sport. The carline is offered in multiple combinations of IP67 rated battery packs (water and dust resistant) and charging options including a 24kWh battery pack, delivering a Modified Indian Driving Cycle (MIDC) range of 315km for longer daily driving needs and a 19.2kWh battery pack for short and frequent trips, delivering an estimated MIDC range of 250km.

Additionally, Tata Motors is offering 4 different charging solutions to charge the Tiago.ev:

A 15A plug point for hassle free – anywhere anytime- charging

A standard 3.3kW AC charger

A 7.2kW AC home fast charger which can add 35kms range with just 30min of charging. It also aids full charging of the vehicle (from 10% – 100%) in 3 hr 36 mins

DC fast charging which can add 110kms of range with just 30mins of charging and can charge 10%- 80% in just 57 mins

The Tiago.ev is equipped with a category first telematics feature, which is offered as standard across all trims. It also offers upto 45 connected car features and comes with premium interiors. It’s plush look and feel is enhanced by features like leatherette seats, contrast roof, fully automatic climate control, projector auto head lamps, rain sensing wipers and cruise control. Based on the GNCAP 4 star rated Tiago, the Tiago.ev will be the safest electric hatch on the road and is available in five colour options – Teal Blue, Daytona Grey, Pristine White, Midnight Plum and Tropical Mist, for the customers to choose from.