Global Aid including 14 Oxygen Plants and more than 3 L Remdesivir Vials proactively cleared and rushed to States/UTs to combat COVID-19

New Delhi: The global community is extending a helping hand to support India’s efforts to meet the challenges and requirements of the unprecedented surge in the number of COVID19 cases in the second wave of the global pandemic. The Union Government has been ensuring the global aid is being effectively & promptly allocated and delivered to States and UTs to supplement their efforts during this critical phase.

6,608 Oxygen Concentrators, 3,856 Oxygen Cylinders, 14 Oxygen Generation Plants, 4,330 ventilators/ Bi PAP/ C PAP and more than 3L Remdesivir vials have been delivered/ dispatched, so far.

The cumulative number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 16.94 Cr today as the Phase-3 of the nationwide Vaccination Drive expands further.

 

HCWs 1st Dose 95,41,654
2nd Dose 64,63,620
FLWs 1st Dose 1,39,43,558
2nd Dose 77,32,072
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 17,84,869
Age Group 45 to 60 years 1st Dose 5,50,75,720
2nd Dose 64,09,465
Over 60 years 1st Dose 5,36,34,743
2nd Dose 1,48,53,962
  Total 16,94,39,663

 

Ten states account for 66.78%of the cumulative doses given so far in the country.

2,94,912 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID vaccine today and cumulatively 17,84,869 across 30 States/UTs during the last 24 hours. Table below shows the cumulative vaccine doses administered to 18-44 years age group till now.

S. No. States Total
1 A & N Islands 823
2 Andhra Pradesh 519
3 Assam 70,853
4 Bihar 295
5 Chandigarh 2
6 Chhattisgarh 1,026
7 Delhi 3,01,483
8 Goa 1,126
9 Gujarat 2,70,225
10 Haryana 2,30,831
11 Himachal Pradesh 14
12 Jammu & Kashmir 28,650
13 Jharkhand 81
14 Karnataka 10,368
15 Kerala 209
16 Ladakh 86
17 Madhya Pradesh 29,320
18 Maharashtra 3,84,904
19 Meghalaya 2
20 Nagaland 2
21 Odisha 41,929
22 Puducherry 1
23 Punjab 3,529
24 Rajasthan 2,71,964
25 Tamil Nadu 12,904
26 Telangana 500
27 Tripura 2
28 Uttar Pradesh 1,17,821
29 Uttarakhand 19
30 West Bengal 5,381
Total 17,84,869

 

More than 20 lakh vaccination doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

As on Day-113 of the vaccination drive (8th May, 2021), 20,23,532 vaccine doses were given. Across 16,722 sessions, 8,37,695 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 11,85,837 beneficiaries received their 2nd dose of vaccine.

Date: 8thMay, 2021 (Day-113)

HCWs 1stDose 18,043
2ndDose 32,260
FLWs 1stDose 75,052
2nd Dose 82,798
18-44 years 1st Dose 2,94,912
45 to 60 years 1stDose 3,25,811
2nd Dose 5,23,299
Over 60 years 1stDose 1,23,877
2nd Dose 5,47,480
Total Achievement 1stDose 8,37,695
2ndDose 11,85,837

 

 

India’s cumulative recoveries stand at 1,83,17,404 today. The National Recovery Rate is 82.15%.

3,86,444 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours.

Ten states account for 75.75% of the new recoveries.

 

4,03,738 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours.

Ten States reported 71.75% of the new cases in last 24 hours.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 56,578. It is followed by Karnataka with  47,563 while Kerala reported 41,971 new cases.

 

A total of more than 30.22 crore tests have been conducted so far across the country while the daily positivity rate stands at 21.64%, as shown below.

 

India’s total Active Caseload has reached 37,36,648. It now comprises 16.76%of the country’s total Positive Cases. A net incline of 13,202 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours.

13States cumulatively account for 82.94% of India’s total Active Cases.

 

 

The National Mortality Rate has been falling and currently stands at 1.09%.

4,092 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Ten States account for 74.93% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (864). Karnataka follows with 482 daily deaths.

20 States/UTs have deaths per million population lower than the national average (176).

16 States/UTs have deaths per million population higher than the national average.

Four States/UTs have not reported any COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. These are D&D&D&N, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram and Lakshadweep.

