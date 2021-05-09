Global Aid including 14 Oxygen Plants and more than 3 L Remdesivir Vials proactively cleared and rushed to States/UTs to combat COVID-19

New Delhi: The global community is extending a helping hand to support India’s efforts to meet the challenges and requirements of the unprecedented surge in the number of COVID19 cases in the second wave of the global pandemic. The Union Government has been ensuring the global aid is being effectively & promptly allocated and delivered to States and UTs to supplement their efforts during this critical phase.

6,608 Oxygen Concentrators, 3,856 Oxygen Cylinders, 14 Oxygen Generation Plants, 4,330 ventilators/ Bi PAP/ C PAP and more than 3L Remdesivir vials have been delivered/ dispatched, so far.

The cumulative number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 16.94 Cr today as the Phase-3 of the nationwide Vaccination Drive expands further.

HCWs 1st Dose 95,41,654 2nd Dose 64,63,620 FLWs 1st Dose 1,39,43,558 2nd Dose 77,32,072 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 17,84,869 Age Group 45 to 60 years 1st Dose 5,50,75,720 2nd Dose 64,09,465 Over 60 years 1st Dose 5,36,34,743 2nd Dose 1,48,53,962 Total 16,94,39,663

Ten states account for 66.78%of the cumulative doses given so far in the country.

2,94,912 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID vaccine today and cumulatively 17,84,869 across 30 States/UTs during the last 24 hours. Table below shows the cumulative vaccine doses administered to 18-44 years age group till now.

S. No. States Total 1 A & N Islands 823 2 Andhra Pradesh 519 3 Assam 70,853 4 Bihar 295 5 Chandigarh 2 6 Chhattisgarh 1,026 7 Delhi 3,01,483 8 Goa 1,126 9 Gujarat 2,70,225 10 Haryana 2,30,831 11 Himachal Pradesh 14 12 Jammu & Kashmir 28,650 13 Jharkhand 81 14 Karnataka 10,368 15 Kerala 209 16 Ladakh 86 17 Madhya Pradesh 29,320 18 Maharashtra 3,84,904 19 Meghalaya 2 20 Nagaland 2 21 Odisha 41,929 22 Puducherry 1 23 Punjab 3,529 24 Rajasthan 2,71,964 25 Tamil Nadu 12,904 26 Telangana 500 27 Tripura 2 28 Uttar Pradesh 1,17,821 29 Uttarakhand 19 30 West Bengal 5,381 Total 17,84,869

More than 20 lakh vaccination doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

As on Day-113 of the vaccination drive (8th May, 2021), 20,23,532 vaccine doses were given. Across 16,722 sessions, 8,37,695 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 11,85,837 beneficiaries received their 2nd dose of vaccine.

Date: 8thMay, 2021 (Day-113)

HCWs 1stDose 18,043 2ndDose 32,260 FLWs 1stDose 75,052 2nd Dose 82,798 18-44 years 1st Dose 2,94,912 45 to 60 years 1stDose 3,25,811 2nd Dose 5,23,299 Over 60 years 1stDose 1,23,877 2nd Dose 5,47,480 Total Achievement 1stDose 8,37,695 2ndDose 11,85,837

India’s cumulative recoveries stand at 1,83,17,404 today. The National Recovery Rate is 82.15%.

3,86,444 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours.

Ten states account for 75.75% of the new recoveries.

4,03,738 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours.

Ten States reported 71.75% of the new cases in last 24 hours.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 56,578. It is followed by Karnataka with 47,563 while Kerala reported 41,971 new cases.

A total of more than 30.22 crore tests have been conducted so far across the country while the daily positivity rate stands at 21.64%, as shown below.

India’s total Active Caseload has reached 37,36,648. It now comprises 16.76%of the country’s total Positive Cases. A net incline of 13,202 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours.

13States cumulatively account for 82.94% of India’s total Active Cases.

The National Mortality Rate has been falling and currently stands at 1.09%.

4,092 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Ten States account for 74.93% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (864). Karnataka follows with 482 daily deaths.

20 States/UTs have deaths per million population lower than the national average (176).

16 States/UTs have deaths per million population higher than the national average.

Four States/UTs have not reported any COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. These are D&D&D&N, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram and Lakshadweep.