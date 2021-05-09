Jammu and Kashmir reports4788 new positive cases, 162535 recovered so far

Jammu: The Government on Saturday informed that 4788 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19),1529from Jammu division and 3259from Kashmir division, have been reported today, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 211742.Also 60 COVID-19 deaths have been reported, 42 from Jammu Division and 18 from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 2500 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 910 from Jammu Division and 1590 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 211742 positive cases, 46535 are Active Positive, 162535 have recovered and 2672have died; 1139in Jammu division and 1533 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 7604448test results available, 7392706 samples have been tested as negative till 8thMay, 2021.

Till date 1896171 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 86787 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 46535 in isolation and 126190in home surveillance. Besides, 1633987 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 52214 positive cases (including 853 cases reported today) with 10951 Active Positive, 40661recovered (including 697cases recovered today), 602 deaths; Baramulla has 15950 positive cases (including 470 cases reported today)with 3980Active Positive, 11759recovered (including 224 cases recovered today), 211 deaths; Budgam reported 13411positive cases (including444 cases reported today)with 3154 active positive cases, 10115 recovered (including 147cases recovered today), 142 deaths; Pulwama has 8844 positive cases (including 325 cases reported today)with2212Active Positive, 6514recovered (including 136 cases recovered today)and 118 deaths; Kupwara has 8072 positive cases (including 131 cases reported today), 1478 Active Positive, 6488recoveries (including 54 cases recovered today), 106 deaths; Anantnag district has 9779 positive cases (including 573 cases reported today)with 3441 Active Positive, 6219recovered (including 120 cases recovered today), 119 deaths; Bandipora has 6156 positive cases (including83 cases reported today), with759Active Positive and 5330 recoveries (including 54 cases recovered today),67 deaths; Ganderbal has 6144 positive cases (including 55cases reported today)with 874Active Positive, 5217 recoveries (including 45 cases recovered today)and53deaths; Kulgam has 6131 positive cases (including 237 cases reported today)with 2642 Active Positive, 3418recoveries (including71 cases recovered today)and 71 deaths while as Shopian has 3779 positive cases (including 88 cases reported today),896active positive cases, 2839 recoveries (including 42 cases recovered today)and44 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 39279 positive cases (including 634 cases reported today) with 7126 active positive cases, 31517recoveries (including 572 cases recovered today), 636 deaths; Udhampur has 7363 positive cases (including 181cases reported today), 1376active positive cases, 5913 recoveries (including 83 cases recovered today)and74 deaths; Rajouri has 6405 positive cases (including 247 cases reported today)with 2309active positive, 4006 recoveries (including 08 cases recovered today)and 90deaths; Doda has 4102 positive cases (including 22cases reported today)with423Active positive, 3608 recovered(including 31 cases recovered today) and 71deaths; Kathua has 5771 positive cases (including 169 cases reported today), 1224 active positive cases, 4474 recovered(including 97cases recovered today) and 73deaths; Kishtwar has 3155 positive cases (including 23 cases reported today)with 218 Active Positive, 2912 recoveriesand25 deaths; Samba has 4594 positive cases (including 66 cases reported today)with 1520 active positive cases, 3006 recoveriesand 68 deaths; Poonch has 3560 positive cases (including 82 cases reported today)with821active positive, 2692recoveries (including 32 cases recovered today)and 47 deaths; Rambanhas 3153 positive cases (including 63 cases reported today)with580 active positive cases, 2538 recoveries (including 37 cases recovered today)and 35 deaths while Reasi has 3880 positive (including 42 cases reported today)with 551 active positive cases, 3309 recoveries (including50 cases recovered today)and 20 deaths.

According to the bulletin, among the total 211742 positive cases in J&K, 20337have been reported as travelers while 191405 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin added that there are 2175 COVID dedicated beds, 1919 Isolation beds with 906vacant beds and 256 ICU beds where 76 beds are vacant in Jammu division while there are 2279 COVID dedicated beds, 2161 Isolation beds where 711 beds are vacant and 118 ICU beds where 67are vacant beds in Kashmir division. There are a total of 4454 COVID dedicated beds, 4080 Isolation beds with 1617 beds vacant and 374`ICU beds with 143vacant beds in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Central Government is continuously monitoring the evolving situation of Covid-19 in the Union Territory and is providing all necessary support towards effective containment of the spread of Covid-19 and better clinical management of positive cases.

The government has also started free tele-consultation general OPD services by Specialists/MBBS Doctors for the residents of J&K under National Tele-consultation Service. People can avail these services from Home by registering online on web portal https://esanjeevaniopd.in/. The services are available on Monday to Saturday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. People can also download and install esanjeevani OPD app from google play store.

Besides, 24×7 Rapid Antigen Testing facility for COVID-19 has been started outside the emergency of GMC Hospital Jammu. The facility will be very useful for segregation of patients in emergency wing of GMC Jammu.

Meanwhile, a 24×7 COVID Control Room has been set up for redressal of the grievances related to COVID-19 positive patients admitted in the Associated Hospitals of Government Medical College, Jammu and Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. Patients or attendants can call at 0191– 258 5444 (Control Room), Exchange: 0191-258 2626 / 258 5542 / 258 4290 /258 4291 / 258 4292 / 258 4293/ 258 4294 for assistance.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 meter from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent hand washing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialing toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Corona virus Disease (COVID-19).

The bulletin has informed that the Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K is distributing AYUSH Medicines having immunity boosting, immuno-modulator, anti-oxidant, rejuvenator, anti-stress, metabolism regulator, anti-allergic, anti-pyretic, anti-tussives, bronchodilator, etc. properties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The department so far has provided medicine to 16.59 lakh people that include various frontline workers, senior citizens, PRIs, police/paramilitary personals and general masses. Moreover, preventive measures and Yoga therapies are also being advised to the people to take care of lifestyle/mental disorders so that physical and mental health is ensured during this pandemic.

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumors and pay no heed to them at the same time.