Geological Survey of India to take up 111 Public-health & Public Good Geoscience Activities in 2023-24

Geological Survey of India (GSI) under the Ministry of Mines, will be taking up 111 public -health and public good geoscience activities during 2023-24. For 2023-24 a total of 966 standard programmes have been finalized by GSI across five Missions. The focus is on baseline data generation and mineral exploration programmes with special emphasis on strategic-critical and fertilizer minerals exploration.

Besides the above, GSI will be taking up 115 courses for training and capacity building of its officials and outside officials including geoscientists from different States.

Founded in 1851, GSI is one of the oldest Survey organizations of the world. Over the years, GSI has continued to grow and diversify into various geoscientific activities and has made note-worthy contributions in the arena of geosciences.