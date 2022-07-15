Geological Survey of India Celebrates AKAM Iconic Week with Patriotic Fervour

New Delhi : Geological Survey of India (GSI) celebrated Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (75 years of India’s independence) with great zeal and pomp at Kolkata headquarters and simultaneously throughout its 32 office locations spread across the country. The function was organized as part of the Iconic Week Celebrations of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) of the Ministry of Mines that started on 11th July 2022 and will continue till 17th July. Iconic Week is being celebrated pan India by all the departments/organizations under the Ministry.

The main function was held at GSI Central Headquarters campus in Kolkata. The day- long program started with inauguration of an exhibition at Ashutosh Birth Centenary Hall of Indian Museum. Outdoor activities like, release of 75 balloons, unveiling of pot gallery and planting of saplings by Dr. S. Raju, Director General, GSI were some of the highlights of the celebrations.

The indoor program, at Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Auditorium, was inaugurated by lighting a lamp by Dr. S. Raju. The program started with the welcoming of the guests and recitation of “Vande Ma Taram”. Three books namely, Spl. Pub. on Active Fault Compendium of India; Records of GSI, Vol-155, Part-2; Indian Journal of Geosciences, Vol-76, No-1 and two online e-publications, Atlas on Sub-marine features of Indian offshore and Geotourism Map of India were released by the DG, and the retired officers were also felicitated by the DG on the occasion.

Addressing the august gathering, Dr. S. Raju, elaborated the vision, mission and strategic importance of GSI in the changing national and global socio-economic scenario. He also reckoned the future activities of GSI, especially in the domain of mineral exploration and Public Good Geosciences, to make GSI relevant in the years to come. Dr. Raju highlighted GSI’s efforts for the strategic and critical mineral exploration towards making India “Atmanirbhar”.

The exhibition organized at Ashutosh Birth Centenary Hall, displayed specimen of rocks, minerals, ores and fossils and their importance were explained to the guests and dignitaries. GSI’s activities and achievements during the last 75 years were also displayed through banners, posters and digital displays. A quiz competition was organized for the students and employees on the Indian Independence and GSI’s landmark achievements. Cultural programs by professional groups on the themes of Indian Independence and Women empowerment were appreciated by one and all.